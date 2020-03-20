Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.52 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. &&