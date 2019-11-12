Tulsa-area residents experienced bitter wind chill and low temperatures Tuesday morning that tied the record set in 1911, forecasters said.
Joe Sellers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said low temperatures reached 15 degrees, right on par for the date in 1911.
The forecast was for temperatures to dip to 14 degrees, but Sellers said it could still be close.
"It's possible it could dip another degree," he said.
Wind chill fell overnight to at least 8 degrees by 7 a.m., following Monday's low windchill of 12 degrees in Tulsa.
The city received 0.1 inches of sleet Monday at the National Weather Service’s measuring station at Tulsa International Airport.
At least one person was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving slid on an icy Interstate 44 near 11th Street on Monday morning and struck another vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The wind was gusting at over 40 mph in many locations, including Tulsa, Bixby and Talala, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet — dropping wind chill values into the single digits to lower teens.
Temperatures on Monday afternoon in the 20s were nearly 50 degrees colder than Sunday’s high of 74, due to a strong cold front that swept through the region early Monday.
“It’s going to be moving east of us ... then really no precipitation chances for the next several days,” Darby said. “But it is going to be significantly below normal through the work week.”
Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 34, forecasters said. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid-20s.
A gradual warming trend with sunny skies will continue into the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, and mid-50s on Friday and Saturday.
Robert Darby, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa, said it is not unusual for Tulsa to see wintry weather this time of year.
“This time a year we can have these strong systems go through,” he said.
Despite Monday’s bitterly cold conditions, according to the Climate Prediction Center, eastern Oklahoma has a 40% to 50% chance of being warmer than normal for November, December and January.
There are equal chances for above- or below-normal precipitation during that three-month period, according to the center.
Featured video