#WeCantBreathe Press Conf

The Rev. Robert Turner. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

Several Tulsa activists and community leaders made “one final plea” Saturday afternoon for Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel the president’s rally later in the day.

“If him allowing Trump to come hasn’t divided this city, I don’t know what has,” said the Rev. Robert Turner, speaking in the historic Greenwood District, where he pastors Vernon AME church.

He described the campaign rally as a “dog whistle” and accused President Trump of encouraging violence.

“Tone down your terrorist rhetoric,” Turner said.

The group also said the rally would spread the coronavirus, not only across Tulsa but to other parts of the country as people have come here for the rally and will take the disease back home with them.

Tulsa activist Tiffany Crutcher, the twin sister of a motorist who was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, called for Tulsans to stay away from the rally, even to protest.

“Any counter-Trump protest in the name of black lives, we do not condone that,” she said. “We do not condone violence. We do not condone hatred whatsoever.”

