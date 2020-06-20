Several Tulsa activists and community leaders made “one final plea” Saturday afternoon for Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel the president’s rally later in the day.
“If him allowing Trump to come hasn’t divided this city, I don’t know what has,” said the Rev. Robert Turner, speaking in the historic Greenwood District, where he pastors Vernon AME church.
He described the campaign rally as a “dog whistle” and accused President Trump of encouraging violence.
“Tone down your terrorist rhetoric,” Turner said.
The group also said the rally would spread the coronavirus, not only across Tulsa but to other parts of the country as people have come here for the rally and will take the disease back home with them.
Tulsa activist Tiffany Crutcher, the twin sister of a motorist who was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer in 2016, called for Tulsans to stay away from the rally, even to protest.
“Any counter-Trump protest in the name of black lives, we do not condone that,” she said. “We do not condone violence. We do not condone hatred whatsoever.”
Gallery: The scene when the gates opened for President Trump's rally in Tulsa
Jacob Osborne and his son Phoenix, 3 weeks, enter as safety barricade gates are opened Saturday for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Members of the Oklahoma National Guard work as people wait in downtown Tulsa to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Supporters wait as safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Masks to protect against COVID-19 are handed to supporters as they enter the safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A member of the Oklahoma National Guard watched as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A President Donald Trump supporter puts on a mask to protect against COVID-19 as he and others enter a safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Daniel Pearl (right), a supporter of President Donald Trump, questions protesters as he waits to enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Protester Sheila Buck prays for peace and equality as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. Police did move her away from the area and arrest her. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) speaks to the press at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) speaks to the press at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World