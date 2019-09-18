Young people around the world, including in Tulsa, plan to take to the streets on Friday in a Global Climate Strike in order to draw attention to what they view as a “dangerously out of control” climate crisis on Earth.
Local climate advocacy groups announced this week they will participate, noting the impacts of “recent catastrophic flooding and increasing heat” in Oklahoma, and called on citizens to walk out of their offices, schools or homes that day.
“There’s not a corner of the world that hasn’t been adversely impacted,” a Green Country Sierra Club and Tulsa Talks Climate news release states. The groups said the sustained heat “is extending our summers, stressing wildlife and killing trees, extending the lifespan of disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes and ticks, and taxing our electric grid.”
Participants in Tulsa will meet behind the stage at Guthrie Green beginning at noon Friday. Organizations involved in the event include the Green Country Sierra Club, the Carrie Dickerson Foundation, Tulsa Earth Coalition, All Souls Green Team, Tulsa Talks Climate and Tulsa Ready for 100.
“Extreme heat, which kills more people than all other natural disasters combined, causes discomfort to average Tulsans, misery to outdoor workers and potential death to the poor, the elderly and the homeless,” the release says.
The strike is related to the Fridays for Future movement, led by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting climate change outside the Swedish Parliament last year. Fridays for Future and Thunberg recently received the Ambassador of Conscience Award from Amnesty International.
Thunberg posted about the honor on Twitter Tuesday morning, writing, “We are so incredibly honoured by this! Activism works. So act!”
The strikes, of which an estimated 2,400 are planned in more than 100 countries, will take place between Friday and Sept. 27. A similar strike effort in May had people from 130 countries take part.
Fridays for Future said the events will precede and follow the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23.
They wrote that the strikes will “be sending global leaders the message that our #houseisonfire” and call for action consistent with “what the science clearly tells us must be done.”
The local Sierra Club chapter also released an open letter to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council that says the city lacks public recognition of the effects of climate change.
The letter asks city leaders to “keep pressure” on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “address this dangerous situation” by restructuring aging Arkansas River levee systems, which were at risk during the May floods in northeastern Oklahoma.
Barbara VanHanken, a member of the local chapter, said in the letter that the state must ensure the Lake Spavinaw watershed area is kept safe from contamination from what she deemed the “corporate poultry farm invasion,” which pollutes groundwater.
She also said she believes there is an air quality problem that affects the quality of life for north Tulsans, as they are “in the path of southern breezes that carry polluting air emissions from the west Tulsa refinery areas to their northside neighborhoods.”
“I am a lifetime Tulsan and care about our future,” VanHanken wrote. “We are on the right track to becoming a leading city in many ways, but we cannot unless we embrace the fact that climate change is active in Tulsa and that we can have a lasting affect by addressing the water quality, air quality and protecting our open and wild places in our urban center.”
