The Tulsa Area United Way has reached its goal for its annual campaign, announcing Thursday evening that this year’s effort raised $26,028,910.
The announcement came during the United Way’s “Unite” celebration at the First Place Tower, 410 S. Boston Ave.
The goal for the 2019 campaign was $26,028,494.
Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way, thanked the community for its outpouring of support to reach the goal.
“The success of this year’s campaign represents this community’s willingness to come together to do something amazing for their neighbors, friends and family members,” Anthony said in a news release. “This amount represents the real needs of our area to alleviate some of the greatest challenges in our community.
“Just a week ago, we still needed $800,000 to reach this goal. It’s a testament to the generosity of so many that we could rally and raise the needed amount.”
The campaign will help fund the Tulsa Area United Way’s 59 partner agencies in the areas of education, health and safety, and financial stability, as well as several community collaborative projects and social innovation grants that address complex challenges, beginning Jan. 1.
“We are blessed to live in a community that will come together so generously and with such a focus on helping one another,” said Kirk Hays, president and CEO of Arvest Bank and 2019 chair of the Tulsa Area United Way campaign. “More than 31,000 individuals and 1,000 companies and organizations showed their dedication helping others through participation in this United Way Campaign.”
In the last 95 years, the local United Way has invested $800 million in the community.
