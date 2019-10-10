Tulsa’s ties to the sports fishing industry just grew significantly.
Tulsa-based Major League Fishing announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Fishing League Worldwide, said to be the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization with a huge grassroots reach across the country and overseas.
From a startup with a single made-for-TV and internet viewing tournament in late 2011, Tulsa-based Major League Fishing in 2020 will grow to include 225 tournaments, from high school to the top professional league.
The companies announced that a letter of intent sets in motion the most significant brand merger in competitive bass fishing history, linking a tour with original, award-winning programming featuring the top professional anglers in the world to an extensive organization that serves tens of thousands of competitive anglers from high school and college to weekenders and tour pros. They anticipate the deal to close on Oct. 31.
“We’re thrilled about welcoming FLW to the MLF team,” said Jim Wilburn, president and CEO of Major League Fishing. “FLW shares our commitment to creating tournaments and opportunities centered on the success of the angler. Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to support anglers and sponsors at all levels.”
Imagining this kind of growth when the idea for the catch-weigh-release format launched online and on television was not fathomable eight years ago, Wilburn said.
“Gosh no,” he said. “Although we had talked to them a couple years ago, even before we started the Pro Tour.”
Major League Fishing rocked the pro fishing world last fall when it created a new professional tour and in the process recruited the top 80 professionals from the two existing tours, the Bassmaster Elite Series and FLW Pro Tour.
The company’s staff more than doubled to tackle the new pro tour in 2019. No plans have been discussed regarding movement of FLW offices or personnel to Tulsa, Wilburn said. The FLW’s main office is in Benton, Kentucky.
MLF is a partnership between the Professional Bass Tour Anglers Association and Outdoor Sportsman Group, a division of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.
Joining the organizations creates a feeder network for the pro-level tours, Wilburn said.
“Now we have a program that will allow anglers to work their way from high school through college, up through the (Bass Fishing League) and right into a no-entry-fee professional tour,” Wilburn said.
“Our business plan always included reaching all levels of grassroots fishing,” Boyd Duckett, MLF co-founder and president of the pro tour association, said in the company’s announcement.
“FLW does it best with the (pro) tour and grassroots tournaments; their reputation in competitive bass fishing is remarkable and their culture has always been pro-angler, which makes this the perfect opportunity for both organizations. We couldn’t be more excited about FLW: their team, anglers, and sponsors,” he said.
“It has been our mission since my father, Irwin Jacobs, purchased FLW in 1996 to bring the highest quality of tournaments to anglers, sponsors and fans around the world,” said Trish Blake, FLW President of Marketing. “By joining forces with Major League Fishing, the sport of professional tournament fishing will be taken to new heights for anglers across the world at all levels.”
Wilburn said successful creation of the MLF’s pro tour this year helped put MLF in the position to join with the FLW.
“Obviously with us starting the Bass Pro Tour, that made us a real league and made us more attractive ... Now we have the league with the best 80 anglers in the world and will have FLW with the best grassroots fishing system of anybody,” he said.
Local anglers likely won’t see much change in those grassroots tournaments in the next year, although organizers do plan to change up the 150-angler pro tour with standard five-fish limits on the first days of the tournaments but with a switch to the MLF’s catch-weigh-release format when the field gets cut down to 20 anglers with TV cameras on each boat for the final days, he said.
“That will expose them to the format and eventually you’ll have 150 pro anglers fishing that format,” he said.
The MLF tour format has its critics who like the traditional tournaments with the angler with the largest five fish winning the day, but Wilburn said one thing has been consistent with all the anglers, even those who were skeptical at first.
“Everyone who tries it loves it,” he said.
