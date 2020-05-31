New Juvenile Center Open (copy)

Eviction cases will move to the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice, 500 W. Archer St.

 Matt Barnard

With one of the highest eviction rates in the country before the coronavirus pandemic, Tulsa County will begin hearing cases again Monday, while nonprofit groups also launch new efforts to help tenants stay in their homes.

Eviction dockets will resume for the first time since March. But instead of using the Tulsa County Courthouse, the cases will move to the new Family Center for Juvenile Justice, 500 W. Archer St.

That means some tenants may have been told the wrong place to go for their eviction hearings, said Christy Emig, a spokeswoman for ACTION, a coalition of church congregations, worker associations, schools and nonprofit groups.

“The consequences are dire,” Emig said Friday. “If tenants don’t go to the correct hearing location, despite not having been told the correct location, then judgment will be entered against them and they will be made homeless.”

The move was necessary, however, to allow social distancing at the courthouse, said Presiding Judge William LaFortune.

Relocating the evictions docket “frees up additional courtroom space for the other dockets,” LaFortune said. “We simply have too many people on our dockets and not enough space, especially during these circumstances.”

Tulsa landlords have filed more than 800 evictions since March 15, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma at the Oklahoma Policy Institute. But that’s considerably fewer than normal.

Tulsa averages 1,200 evictions filed per month, giving the city the 11th highest eviction rate in the country, according to a 2018 study from the Eviction Lab, a nationwide research project based at Princeton University.

The relatively low number of filings may be a sign that landlords are showing patience during the COVID-19 turmoil. But ACTION is bracing for a surge now that Tulsa County District Court will begin hearing eviction cases again.

The group recently mailed more than 800 postcards to people facing evictions to explain a tenant’s legal rights and how to find help.

“We’re hearing from people who have been stuck at home, unable to work, and they’re receiving eviction notices,” said Greg Taylor, an ACTION member and a pastor at The Journey church in Tulsa.

His family business also operates 200 rental properties.

“We care about landlords, too,” Taylor said. “We understand that landlords need to be paid, and we want to help them keep their tenants.”

About 50 members of ACTION in Tulsa, and a similar organization called VOICE in Oklahoma City, have signed a letter asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to put a moratorium on evictions until July 25 to give tenants more time to collect federal stimulus payments and unemployment benefits.

“We’re not advocating anyone skipping on their rent,” Taylor said. “If you can afford to pay it, you should pay it. We’re just asking that people who can’t afford it right now be given a little more time.”

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation will open a new online portal Monday to help low-income Oklahomans find attorneys who might be willing to represent them for free.

The Pro Bono Opportunity Portal will handle all types of noncriminal cases, not just evictions. But it comes at a time when advocates are expecting a surge in eviction filings.

Unlike criminal cases, civil actions don’t come with a constitutional right to an attorney, and 80% of people appear in court without one, according to Access to Justice.

Others don’t appear in court at all, forfeiting a case by default, said Katie Dilks, the foundation’s executive director.

“These are cases that can absolutely change a person’s life,” she said, “but they’re trying to navigate the legal process on their own or sometimes just giving up because they don’t know what to do.”

The portal will offer Oklahoma’s first “easy, one-stop” way for volunteer attorneys and low-income clients to connect with each other, Dilks said.

The portal will be available at okprobono.org starting Monday and will receive funding from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

