Business leaders in Tulsa agreed Monday that the city overall represented itself well on a national stage when President Donald Trump came to town for his rally on Saturday.

But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic combined with apprehension about possible backlash to Trump’s visit meant multiple downtown businesses had to adjust their expectations.

“Downtown has already been significantly hit because of COVID,” said Libby Billings, who owns Elote, Roppongi and The Vault downtown, within walking distance of the BOK Center. “The difference is visible if you go to a south Tulsa restaurant versus a downtown restaurant.”

Citing lower-than-expected turnout and apparent anxiety over potential political conflicts related to Trump’s appearance, she said: “It was so slow on Saturday morning because of the fear and that was disappointing.”

Trump campaign staff touted receiving upward of 1 million requests for tickets for the rally, the first for Trump since the onset of the pandemic. But the upper bowl of the 19,199-seat arena was sparsely populated by the time Trump took the stage that evening.

Irrespective of differing political views, Billings said of the event’s impact: “The BOK is paid for by tax dollars and it’s supposed to bring economic development. And it didn’t. That’s disappointing for me as a business owner.”

QuikTrip also closed six locations in Tulsa in anticipation of the visit, including its store on 15th Street and Denver Avenue. Spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said Monday that officials still believe they made the right decision to close shop temporarily even though concerns about property damage did not materialize.

The affected stores, which were boarded up with plywood, should be fully operational again by Tuesday, he said. The closure process had involved a so-called “decommissioning” of the stores, which means employees needed to re-check cleanliness, determine whether there is adequate inventory and ensure equipment for the stores is operating properly.

“There were just way too many unknowns and because of the unknowns we made the best decision that we could,” Thornbrugh said. Referencing worry of damages, he said, “Clearly there was a pattern (of unrest) that was going on across the nation. Whether that was gonna be applicable to Tulsa, we didn’t know.”

Billings said she was part of an online communication group with other business owners to figure out how to respond ahead of Trump’s visit amid continued concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Numerous restaurants in Tulsa, including the three Billings owns, took part in a campaign Friday to donate a percentage of their sales to Juneteenth commemoration efforts and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

“We closed a little bit early on Friday and Saturday because we didn’t know what was going to happen and there was a little feeling of angst with our employees,” Billings said, citing concerns about COVID-19 spread indoors. “But we did not board up our windows. I’m proud of my city for all the artwork (downtown) that came up out of this. I’m proud of my staff because we were open and inclusive to all guests from all walks of life.”

Also in downtown Tulsa, Magic City Books at 221 East Archer Street opted to remain open through the weekend but set aside Friday to provide free books by black and indigenous authors for those in the area. Founder Jeff Martin said the store gave out all of the books it set aside for the initiative and took to Instagram on Sunday, saying he was proud of how Tulsans responded to Juneteenth and Trump’s rally on the same weekend.

“It was a really hyped-up event and Tulsans performed,” Thornbrugh said of the weekend’s events. “All eyes were upon Tulsa and everyone regardless of their point of view had the opportunity to be heard and it was in a peaceful manner. So, you know, kudos to Tulsans.”

Asked about revenue losses related to closures, he said the decision to close temporarily reflected the company’s prioritization of employee and customer safety over profits.

Billings agreed, saying she believed it was clear Tulsans “made the best out of the situation” while in the spotlight. She said she was glad she chose to open for business on Father’s Day, though traffic is still below what it was before the pandemic.

“We really just want to serve people good food,” she said of her businesses. “We just want to do that in the safest way possible and keep doing what we love to do.”

Featured video

Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump’s rally in Tulsa