Library Fire

Mike Leitch, the capital projects manager at TCCL, talks with members of the media about damage sustained to the Central Library after a fire was intentionally set on the second floor last week. Carpet on the floor where Leitch is standing was removed after water leaked from the restroom where the fire was started. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON

The first floor of Tulsa City-County Library's Central Library will reopen for normal business hours Friday more than a week after a fire forced its closure. 

Other floors in the building at 400 Civic Center remain closed until further notice as restoration crews continue work on fire, smoke and water damage. 

The first floor, which includes the children's department, computers and a maker space, will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday. 

Although the building's Starbucks location reopened with modified hours on Sunday, the rest of the library has been closed since a small fire on Feb. 19 in a second-floor bathroom. Sprinkler systems activated, leading to localized fire and water damage while smoke filled the second and third floors. 

Tulsa police and fire investigators later arrested 19-year-old Sara Bess for reportedly setting a baby changing table on fire. Prosecutors charged Bess with first-degree arson on Wednesday. 

