Iron Gate serves meals

Volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, works in the pantry at Iron Gate last month. Nonprofits also are suffering as fundraising plans have been rescheduled. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

With Tulsa’s economy hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown, food pantries are handing out donations to people who only a few weeks ago were making donations, a group of executives from Tulsa-area nonprofit organizations said Tuesday.

Local nonprofit agencies are facing a double-sided “paradox” from the economic collapse, said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way.

“There’s a paradox that when nonprofits need to be their strongest, the resources dry up,” Anthony said during the Tulsa World’s weekly “Let’s Talk” webcast. “Donors aren’t in a position to give as much.”

The “Let’s Talk” town hall forum is being sponsored by George Kaiser Family Foundation and is hosted by Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World.

Social-distancing rules have come at a particularly bad time of year for many local charities, Anthony said, as nonprofits have had to postpone or cancel major fundraising events that would normally attract hundreds of people and tens of thousands of dollars.

This week’s Founders’ Dinner, for example, would have accounted for 10% of Iron Gate’s annual budget, officials said. But it has been postponed indefinitely, despite the growing number of Tulsans in need of groceries and meals.

“We’ve had to be creative and innovative in finding ways to still do our mission,” said Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate’s executive director, describing how the group now offers to-go lunches instead of sit-down lunches and the agency’s food pantry has become a drive-thru operation.

If the current shutdown ends, Tulsa could see a bottleneck of fundraising events in the summer as nonprofits try to raise as much money as possible before a potential second wave of COVID-19 hits in the fall, officials said.

In the meantime, the George Kaiser Family Foundation is trying to help bridge the gap. The foundation began contacting local nonprofits during the early days of the shutdown, said Annie Koppel Van Hanken, senior program officer.

“I just called people and asked them ‘What’s going on? What do you need?’ ” Van Hanken said.

And responses seemed so urgent that GKFF decided to be “quick instead of strategic” in its giving, she said.

“We have focused a lot on food” by contributing to several faith-based charities, Van Hanken said. “Our faith community has responded tremendously. Our pastors have been really aggressive in meeting people’s needs.”

Indeed, while nonprofits are facing a crunch, Tulsa is once again living up to its reputation as a generous city, said Anthony of the United Way.

“Tulsa steps up like no other,” she said. “We’ll be able to thrive again but only if we come together and help each other now.”

