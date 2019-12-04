Tulsa Christmas Parade organizers announced a new route on Wednesday about a week and a half ahead of the parade's 2019 date.
The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, along Boston Avenue at Seventh Street and will head down Third Street, along Cheyenne Avenue and back to Sixth Street, where it will end at Main Street with a block party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Announcing stands to amplify the broadcaster's starting line narration will be set up at the following intersections:
- Fourth and Boston
- Third and Main
- Fourth and Cheyenne
- Sixth and Cheyenne
"This route change is a great update to the 2019 Tulsa Christmas Parade," said organizer Paul Ross, vice president of American Waste Control in a statement. "It’s a bigger route so more Green Country families can watch the award winning parade from the streets of downtown Tulsa. In addition, the parade now ends right at the Block Party at the H.A. Chapman Green Park at 6th and Main."
In announcing details for the parade in early November, parade organizers said the second-annual block party will feature activities such as selfies with Santa, a snowman-building station, food trucks, live music and more.
The parade’s overall theme is “Rocking Around Tulsa Town,” and is planned to include floats featuring song-centered themes of the "Christmas top 40."