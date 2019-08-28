If you've ever wanted to blast a Christmas music Top 40 playlist through the streets of downtown Tulsa, December may be the closest you'll get.
At a news conference in the Tulsa Club Hotel ballroom Wednesday, officials announced the theme for the upcoming Christmas parade, scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 14, as "Rocking Around Tulsa Town."
Arthur Greeno, president of the Tulsa Christmas Parade, said if all goes to plan, it will be one big Christmas party making its way through the streets.
Greeno said organizers want to see bands and floats of all sizes, from church choirs through high school marching bands, jamming in downtown for the parade.
"Let's make it where they're out there singing, where they're out there playing music," Greeno said. "There are so many different bands and music or anizations around here, whether you're big or small, come show your Christmas spirit."
The parade's website is live at tulsachristmasparade.org, where registration is open as of Wednesday morning.