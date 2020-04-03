A week after canceling the plan when city officials said it wouldn’t comply with the mayor’s stricter shelter-in-place orders, a Tulsa church will go ahead with Sunday services at the iconic Admiral Twin drive-in.
Common Ground Church received permission after questioning city officials about other congregations that had parking-lot services last Sunday, said elder Brian Leonard.
“We’re not really sure what took so long,” he said. “But now we can go ahead.”
Ushers will become parking attendants to direct traffic. The theater’s radio frequency will broadcast the sermon, while a flat-bed truck will serve as a stage. A small number of musicians will replace the church’s large worship band to limit the number of people who will have to get out of their cars.
Common Ground had announced plans to have a drive-in service last Sunday, but city officials told the congregation to cancel the event after the mayor issued stricter restrictions on public events, part of the city’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, church officials said.
Nonetheless, several other churches in the Tulsa area conducted services in their parking lots, prompting Common Ground to raise the drive-in idea again.
The congregation received permission from city officials Thursday, Leonard said.
The church usually meets in a converted movie theater at a shopping center near 51st Street and Memorial Drive, where about 600 people attend services on a typical Sunday. The congregation originally planned to meet in the shopping center’s parking lot during the COVID-19 shutdown, but the congregation decided to move to the drive-in to take advantage of the purpose-built infrastructure.
“People need to keep their distance from each other right now,” Pastor Tom Dillingham said. “But that doesn’t mean they have to be alone and isolated. We want people to be able to come together and share their faith and share their hope.”