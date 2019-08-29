After months of discussions regarding Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed police oversight and community engagement program, city councilors Wednesday voted to give themselves more time to craft a final ordinance.
The proposed ordinance creating the Office of the Independent Monitor is now set for a Sept. 11 vote.
The OIM would have three primary responsibilities: to follow up on citizen complaints about police and review Tulsa Police Department Internal Affairs’ investigations of use-of-force incidents; review best practices for police and make policy recommendations; and conduct community outreach.
The decision to postpone the vote came after councilors presented a series of proposed changes to the ordinance at a committee meeting earlier in the day.
The proposed modifications are intended to ensure diversity on the Citizens Oversight Board and to more clearly articulate the city’s regulations prohibiting the release of confidential information.
Councilors also briefly discussed a letter from the Greater Tulsa Area African American Affairs Commission to the mayor recommending significant changes to the OIM.
The group — which was established by the city of Tulsa — calls for the city to expand the OIM’s powers to allow it to investigate all citizen complaints regarding the Police Department; to conduct independent investigations and monitor ongoing investigations of potential officer misconduct; and to recommend discipline for officers found to have violated police policies.
The proposed ordinance as currently written does not give the OIM any investigative powers, nor would it be empowered to recommend discipline — a fact reiterated by Bynum on Wednesday.
“The OIM does not investigate anything,” the mayor told councilors during their committee meeting. “The OIM monitors investigations that are already being done by Internal Affairs.”
The African Affairs Commission also recommends that the person chosen to lead the OIM be an African American with criminal justice experience.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, the city’s only black councilor, presented the African Affairs Commission letter to her fellow councilors Wednesday, as well as a letter of support for the OIM from the Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic Affairs Commission.
She said after the meeting that although she would like to see an African American lead the OIM, it would not be a deciding factor in whether or not she supports the final OIM ordinance. Hall-Harper did express strong support for expanding the OIM’s powers.
“We need to have that expanded power in order to be effective,” she said. “And that this is not just be a rubber stamp of the process of what the IA investigations are.”
As currently proposed, the OIM would have 10 days after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation to complete its review. The OIM would have access to all information gathered as part of an IA investigation, but only after the IA investigation is completed.
Councilor Connie Dodson said she was concerned that the ordinance as written would not do enough to ensure that confidential information gathered in police IA investigations is not leaked to the public.
“We are dealing with officers that are giving compelled testimony — sometimes against their will — and giving up their Second Amendment rights,” Dodson said. “This is a serious concern for me.”
City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors that IA investigations are not subject to state’s Open Records Act, and that the city’s Ethics Code prohibits city employees from leaking confidential information.
To address Dodson’s concern, language was added to the proposed ordinance specifying the punishments a person would face if he or she released confidential materials.
The final significant proposed amendment to the OIM ordinance would increase the number of Citizens Oversight Board members from 11 to 16. The additional members would be drawn from the city’s commissions on human rights, the status of women, Indian affairs, Hispanic affairs, and African American affairs.
Councilor Lori Dector Wright noted that the existing ordinance does not have strong language stating the Citizens Oversight Board “shall” reflect diversity.
The additional members, she said, “does guarantee some diversity at the table.”
During Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, several members of the public expressed concern that the OIM proposal had been watered down since it was first announced in January. Of particular concern was that the independent monitor would only have the authority to review Internal Affairs investigations after they are completed.
“It doesn’t help trust,” said Gregory Robinson II. “Because it is happening after the fact.”
Bynum, who did not attend Wednesday night’s council meeting, told the Tulsa World that the proposed ordinance represents the city’s best effort under existing circumstances.
“It was the determination of our Legal Department that participation of the OIM in Internal Affairs investigations would represent a change in working conditions for Police Department employees and would need to be negotiated through our collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police,” the mayor said. “The proposal we submitted to the council was our best effort to develop a program that could operate within the existing confines of our contract.”