All Tulsa City-County Library locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday and remain closed for at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a news release Friday, the library system announced it will also discontinue outreach services, including the bookmobile and reading roadshow services. Digital services will continue along with the library's Ask Us telephone services.
Loan periods will be extended and the library will stop charging overdue fines, as well as waive all existing overdue fines, according to the release.
The move is in part to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for social distancing. About 7,000 visitors reportedly enter library locations each day.
The libraries will close out of an "abundance of caution" to "limit the opportunity for exposure for both our public and staff," according to the release. The downtown Central Library's Starbucks location will reportedly remain open as a to-go location.