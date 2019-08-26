For one day in early September, a Tulsa clinic will offer free eye exams and glasses for area children in need.
No appointment is necessary for the "Kids See Free" event, which invites parents of uninsured children ages 1-17 to bring them to Harrel Eyecare's midtown clinic, 4520 S. Harvard Ave., from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 6 for some back-to-school eye care.
It's the first year for the clinic to host the event, and Monte Harrel, optometrist and CEO of Harrel Eyecare, said developmental eye exams should be an important part of the back-to-school checklist.
“We’re happy to do our part and give back to the community,” Harrel said in a news release. “We’ve always focused on helping kids succeed, and our team is excited about the event.”
Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and any applicable vision or medical insurance cards, and to fill out patient forms before the visit, if possible, online at harreleyecare.com/contact-us/patient-forms.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program