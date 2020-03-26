Mayor Bynum expands ban on gatherings of 10 or more people citywide

The city of Tulsa is closing playgrounds and sports courts effective Thursday to encourage social distancing as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said no police will be patrolling playgrounds, but parents are asked to consider that those are unsafe environments right now. He said the city encourages people to get outside and utilize parks, but not in ways that encourage people to gather.

He said the guidance includes playgrounds, dog parks, playgrounds, fitness centers and skate parks operated by the city, which is unable to devote sufficient resources to properly sanitize equipment.

Across Oklahoma, 33 counties now have positive cases of COVID-19. Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered nonessential businesses in those counties to close, and some cities have already issued shelter-in-place guidance.

Tulsa County accounts for 41 of the state's 248 reported COVID-19 cases; seven people across Oklahoma have died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Tulsa City Council on Wednesday approved a $500,000 budget amendment to purchase personal protective equipment for the city’s first responders and other public safety workers.

Bynum told councilors the equipment, which includes N95 masks, is especially important for police officers and firefighters.

“We are burning through that protective equipment at a far greater rate than what we normally would be,” Bynum said. “And so what would normally be a supply of maybe half a year, we are projecting we could be through in six weeks.”

Bynum said of 16 city employees who were isolated with symptoms, none tested positive for COVID-19.

Bynum said Thursday that several questions had been received by city officials regarding violations. He said those may be reported to the city at 918-596-9222.

He added that they've also heard from employees worried about being able to present paperwork to prove their business is essential. Bynum said "we are not doing that in Tulsa," though he's heard of the enforcement procedure in other cities.

Watch the March 25 news conference:

