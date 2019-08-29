Tulsa and several bordering counties are under a flash flood watch from tonight until Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
The watch includes Tulsa, Craig, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers and Washington counties.
"A thunderstorm complex is expected to move across northeast Oklahoma from early tomorrow morning through midday tomorrow," forecasters said.
"Locally heavy rainfall is expected with these thunderstorms, with average rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches and isolated amounts in the 4- to 5-inch range possible.
"With the recent rainfall northeast Oklahoma has received, these amounts could lead to flash flooding."
A flash flood watch means rapidly rising water or flooding is possible within the watch area.
"Remember, most flood related deaths occur in automobiles and flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths," forecasters said.
Highs Friday through Monday in the Tulsa area are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances Friday through Saturday night, forecasters said.