Tulsa County commissioners on Monday morning approved an emergency declaration amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The state of emergency allows county officials to request additional resources to respond to COVID-19 cases.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says COVID-19 has been creating potential problems for June elections. She has canceled two training classes for 100 potential poll workers. The county also will be losing polling sites such as nursing homes, Freeman told commissioners.
In addition, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has suspended contact visitation at the Tulsa County jail. Video visitation will continue for those wishing to see loved ones at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.
