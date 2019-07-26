The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a sergeant who died after a battle with cancer.
Sgt. Randy Pierce died early Thursday, according to a Facebook post shared by TCSO officials.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Pierce was dedicated to serving the people of Tulsa County.
“He is going to be sorely missed, not only by the people in the TCSO, but the citizens he served,” Regalado said.
Pierce started working at the Sheriff's Office in 1993. A decorated 27-year veteran with Sheriff's Office, overseeing courthouse operations, he served as commander of the Extraditions unit.
“I can tell you in intimate talks with him behind the scenes, that his true purpose for running for that office was a true and deep love for the TCSO,” Regalado said.
In 2015, both Regalado and Pierce campaigned as Republican candidates for Tulsa County sheriff. Pierce ran against eight other Republican candidates but did not receive the nomination to go up against Democratic challenger Rex Berry.
Regalado said without fail, after the election Pierce continued to serve his community to the fullest.
Pierce attended Tulsa Community College, Louisiana State University and Rogers State University. He studied criminal justice.
Longtime Tulsans may recall Pierce was shot in 1998 while trying to take a man into custody for a mental health evaluation. A bulletproof vest may have saved Pierce's life at the time. A jury awarded Pierce $650,000 in damages after a civil lawsuit.
Deputies said funeral arrangements will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sandusky Avenue Christian Church in Tulsa.