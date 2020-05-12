We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tulsa County District Court divisions will reopen in a three-phase plan beginning next week, though access to courtrooms and judges’ chambers could remain largely closed to the public this month.

In a 35-page administrative order released Monday, Presiding District Judge William LaFortune said the first phase of reopening will begin May 18 and last through at least May 29. The second and third phases of the plan are still being finalized to accommodate possible loosening of restrictions in the future, he said.

The Board of County Commissioners has legal control over public access to the courthouse, though LaFortune said the court gave recommendations to the board on reducing traffic in the courthouse and enforcing physical distancing. The board allowed its April resolution on the matter to expire at midnight May 4, allowing the courthouse to begin reopening.

“At this time, no statewide plan has been implemented to ‘restart’ the court system,” LaFortune wrote. “A more uniform system among the state legal community will likely develop over time after considerable trial and error in the coming weeks.”

He said work at the Tulsa County Courthouse has been “significantly impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the novel coronavirus prompted the cancellation of jury trials that had been scheduled between March 16 and the end of June, along with the postponement of numerous other civil and criminal proceedings, including forcible entry and detainer — or eviction — cases.

The final week of August typically is the beginning of a new jury term in Tulsa County.

“It is under consideration that criminal jury trials which were canceled due to the crisis will be reset during (the first three weeks of August),” LaFortune wrote. “If so, the court will assign district judges from other divisions to preside over criminal trials during any trial weeks added in August to assist with reducing the backlog.”

Those in custody at the Tulsa County jail still will not be taken to the courthouse for proceedings during the first reopening phase unless their assigned judges specifically request their appearance in person. Arraignments and the daily bond docket, which operates on weekends, will continue taking place using video technology.

The traffic counter remains closed for in-person business on tickets until at least June 2.

LaFortune and the state Supreme Court encouraged judges to conduct emergency matters through remote methods such as video and telephone conferencing while in-person access was restricted. That process is expected to continue, though attorneys likely will be tasked more often with setting up meetings and ensuring participation from involved parties.

Judges who allow public access to courtrooms or other “judicially-controlled” areas of the courthouse this month are asked to enforce the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s guidance for occupants to wear masks and gloves. Access to judges’ chambers will be available to judges and staff only, though boxes for receiving and sending court documents will be placed outside those areas and on the second floor of the courthouse.

The courthouse now has hand sanitizer stations on each floor, including at courtroom entrances, LaFortune said. The Board of Commissioners said it encourages all visitors to wear masks and said deputies will ask visitors questions about their health, including exposure to COVID-19, before they are allowed to enter the building.

“We want to assure you that we are attempting to work out procedures that allow the work at the courthouse to be done in an efficient and timely manner while minimizing the exposure risk to all court participants and employees,” he wrote. He added that the court also plans to make funding requests so judges can have Plexiglas shields installed at the benches in their courtrooms.

The Supreme Court’s order indicates that no more than 10 people, including the judge and court personnel, should be in a courtroom or other enclosed setting at one time. The number will be increased to 50 only after public health officials deem it appropriate, the Supreme Court said.

