Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected over eastern Oklahoma Monday into Tuesday, forecasters said.
Widespread heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in the 4- to 5-inch range will be possible, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
This rainfall on top of recent rains could lead to flash flooding as well as main-stem river flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday for much of eastern Oklahoma and also northwest Arkansas.
"Thunderstorms will overspread the region by early afternoon in association with another upper wave. Some of the thunderstorms may become severe during the afternoon and early evening mainly along and east of (U.S.) 69. A few weak tornadoes will be possible," forecasters said.
There is an 80% chance of rain on Monday afternoon and a 90% chance on Monday night, forecasters said.
Rain chances will continue throughout the week, the weather service said.