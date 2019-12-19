Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks Thursday about the future of Aero Bus Rapid Transit in front of McLain High School. At his side, from left, are McLain seniors Rodney Walker and Courtne Jordan, who depend on the rapid transit system for school. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum has extended the free period to Jan. 2 to ride the Aero Bus Rapid Transit system along the Peoria Avenue corridor. The extension will allow more people to experience the latest evolution of the city’s public transportation.
Bynum and other city officials announced the two-week extension Thursday during a news conference at one of the stops in front of McLain High School. There were more than 50,000 rides during a month-long test period, which officials say doubled the average use on the prior system.
“Having bus rapid transit in place is going to unlock this corridor of our city for people in a way that it never has been before,” Bynum said. “Suddenly, jobs, education, shopping, recreation — it is all so much more accessible than it’s every been for any previous generation of Tulsans.”
The service runs along Peoria Avenue from 54th Street North to 81st Street South, with 11 new buses and 52 modern stations. The buses reach stations in 15 minutes during peak weekday service, and every 20 minutes on Saturdays and 30 minutes on Sundays.
The officials touted rave reviews from riders in feedback during the testing period.
Courtne Jordan is one of those riders. The McLain senior recalled the soreness she often felt in her shoulders and back as a young child, lugging bags around with her mother in sweltering or freezing weather.
She transitioned to the buses as she grew up, but conditions on them were less than ideal.
Now, Jordan depends on the bus rapid transit — or BRT — to get to the Central Library in downtown to study, as well as for evening tutoring. She said she cherishes meeting new people each day on the rides.
“When I go home I don’t have to feel in danger,” Jordan said. “I can just go straight to my home fast. And I have people watching me — including the buses’ cameras, of course — so the fact that I’m provided safety as well as comfort makes a big difference.”
Tulsa Public Schools students are able to use the rapid transit system for free Monday-Friday during the school year as part of the “TPS Rides” program.
McLain senior Rodney Walker is another regular rider who doesn’t miss the long waits in the cold between buses. If he misses a bus now after his mile walk to the stop, he knows another one is less than 15 minutes away.
“I’ve met people on the bus that have given me opportunities for college and to get through college,” Walker said. “It’s a good place to be.”
James Wagner, city of Tulsa finance director and Tulsa Transit board member, offered a monetary example of how life changing the service can be.
He said AAA estimates people spend about $8,000 a year to own and operate a vehicle.
“If you look at that investment over the course of a child’s lifetime, you’re looking at nearly $150,000 that potentially could be re-invested in something like a college education or home ownership,” Wagner said.
Bynum noted that voters approved the capital necessary in November in the Improve Our Tulsa package for a future east-west line on Route 66.
“You’re going to start seeing the same types of town halls and discussions we had in the early planning phase for this line. We’re going to see that on the east to west corridor beginning in 2020,” Bynum said.
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
