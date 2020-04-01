Mayor G.T. Bynum addressed two types of Tulsans on Wednesday before announcing the extension of the city’s stay-at-home order, assistance offered to small business owners and up-and-coming provisions for the homeless.
For those quick to report noncompliance around the city, Bynum asked them to “have a little grace,” as all Tulsans are adjusting to restricted lifestyles, he said. But to those not complying, he urged them to take seriously what experts are saying.
“We’re not putting this in place to deal with where we are today,” Bynum said during a live-streamed news conference. “We’re putting this in place to deal with where we’re going to be two weeks, four weeks, six weeks from now. Because the actions that we take today, the behaviors that we get accustomed to right now, will slow or can slow the spread of this virus weeks and months into the future.”
The address came the day after the Tulsa Health Department shared its modeled projections of the virus’ toll on the county with the Tulsa World.
As of Wednesday, Tulsa County had recorded 115 cases of COVID-19, three of which ended in death, but THD Director Dr. Bruce Dart said the peak of the virus could come between mid-May and early June, with fewer than 1,000 deaths estimated if residents follow the orders set forth before them now, or more than 3,100 if they don’t. The projection of those who could be infected ranges from 75,000 to 350,000, depending on pessimistic, optimistic and “in-between” models.
“We want to use the optimistic model,” Dart said. “But to do that we need everyone to do what they can do to slow the spread. Bottom line is that this virus moves with people. When people move, the virus moves.”
“Every model that I’ve seen,” Bynum added, “shows our health care system being overwhelmed if we don’t take action and take responsibility in our own right to isolate ourselves and minimize the contact we have with other people.”
Bynum extended the city’s stay-at-home order through April 30 in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines released Tuesday, and Dart thanked surrounding cities for issuing their own orders, such as in Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks.
Sand Springs issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday about the same time as the news conference, and Owasso officials approved the order Wednesday evening, which also includes closing city playgrounds.
Bynum also announced the formation of a Resilience and Recovery Fund for local small business owners. The city seeded $1.1 million to be available through the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. in the form of no-interest loans. The nonprofit agency is accepting applications immediately at tedcnet.com or by phone at 918-585-8332, and the George Kaiser Family Foundation is providing technical support for the team.
“We recognize that small business owners across the city have sacrificed tremendously to save lives in our community,” Bynum said, before adding that it’s important the city does all it can to help them.
The fund is a stop-gap measure until Small Business Administration loans can be approved.
Bynum also announced a partnership with Tulsa County to protect the city’s “most vulnerable” population: the homeless.
Shelters within the city can’t accommodate for social distancing, so the former juvenile justice center will be operated by the Day Center for the Homeless and the Salvation Army as an overflow shelter, with support from the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, Bynum said. A budget amendment allowing the partnership was to go before the city council Wednesday evening.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith reminded essential workers to be monitoring their temperature daily, and she encouraged those looking for a way to help to download the Next Door app, which has a help map on which neighbors can identify themselves as available to help others, whether that culminates in a socially distant grocery delivery or just a check-in.
Dart said the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps has also been activated, specifically the Stress Response Team, and he encouraged anyone who wants to volunteer to sign up through okmrc.org.
Video: Virtual COVID-19 forum with Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerry Clancy
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455