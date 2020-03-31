Emergency medical technician certification is a requirement for all Tulsa firefighters. As the Tulsa Fire Department responds to 911 calls from citizens who express concern about possible coronavirus symptoms, firefighters encounter unprecedented circumstances.

All 911 calls are screened by EMSA dispatch personnel.

“We have asked them to further refine their questions, to sort of weed out (situations that aren’t truly of an emergency nature),” said Scott Clark, the Tulsa Fire Department’s deputy chief. “We’re not just doing EMSA calls. We have to fight fires, too.

“We don’t want to get our people exposed (to coronavirus possibilities) to the point where we don’t have any firefighters to do our job.”

That’s the challenge, Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little said: to separate legitimate emergency situations from those that aren’t as serious.

“If someone calls in with a headache, we’re not going on calls like that,” Little explained. “Someone with a stubbed toe who calls 911 — and that happens, by the way — could potentially have the (coronavirus). We are not responding to things like that. We potentially could have quarantined firefighters, and then what happens? We have to be as safe as we can.

“There are many more people calling now with respiratory, pandemic symptoms — saying that they have chest pains or difficulty breathing. Those are emergency runs. We are responding to more pandemic-related calls.”

Several firefighters recently were exposed to people who were suspected of possibly having coronavirus symptoms. Testing determined the involved citizens did not have the coronavirus. Those responding firefighters were allowed to return to duty.

Meanwhile, Clark reported, “between eight and 10” of the department’s 742 firefighters currently are in quarantine. Actually, Clark said, that statistic is “pretty darn good considering we’re making 180 runs a day.”

“Some of the firefighters were quarantined for travel reasons. Not exposures,” Clark said. “I was on quarantine for two days because of exposure to one of our people, (but testing) turned out to be negative, so I’m back at work.”

Clark said firefighters are in “a high-risk career” that requires immediate action. When they enter a burning structure or engage in a rescue mission, it’s impossible to know whether citizens might have coronavirus symptoms or were exposed to someone else who is symptomatic.

Until recently, the age range for Tulsa Fire Department cadet eligibility was 21-45. Now, it is 18-45. Little said one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old are included in this week’s graduating class.

In 2004, when Little was a graduate of the Tulsa Fire Department’s academy, he received a certificate and handshake from then-Mayor Bill LaFortune. This week, 20 firefighter cadets reach the finish line on their training. However, because of the emphasis on social distancing and limiting groups of people to small numbers, there will be no traditional graduation exercise or a handshake from Mayor G.T. Bynum.

For the Thursday ceremony, cadets’ family members are not allowed to attend. Bynum and Fire Chief Ray Driskell will address the cadets and preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

Typically, the graduation event occurs at the downtown Cox Business Center. This week, the event may be conducted at the Fire Safety Training Center in north Tulsa, but probably not within an enclosed room.

“It’s not ideal,” Little said. “There are multiple cadets who have family members who were firefighters. Traditionally, (a family member) would put the badge on the cadet. That’s not going to be an option. No one will have a guest there.”

At each of the 30 stations, Clark said, the cleaning of trucks and equipment is a nearly constant exercise. As Tulsa Fire Department personnel work 24-hour shifts, each firefighter has a twin bed for sleeping. Clarks said the beds are positioned far enough apart there are no violations of recommended distancing practices.

“Our firefighters are out there on the front line,” said Clark, a 33-year veteran of the Tulsa Fire Department. “They’re doing everything they can for the citizens. They’re really taking the risk. I know that EMSA is, as well. We’ve got to stay healthy.”

