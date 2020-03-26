TULSA FIRE DEPARTMENT

During a 2017 graduation ceremony, Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell (left) was pictured with firefighter cadet Caleb Reed. For next week's graduation ceremony, because of the emphasis on social distancing and limiting groups of people to small numbers, cadets' family members are not allowed to attend. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule/ Tulsa World

In 2004, when Andy Little was a graduate of the Tulsa Fire Department’s academy, he received a certificate and handshake from then-Mayor Bill LaFortune.

Next week, 20 fire department cadets reach the finish line on their training. However, because of the emphasis on social distancing and limiting groups of people to small numbers, there will be no traditional, big-event graduation exercise or a handshake from Mayor G.T. Bynum.

For the next ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, cadets’ family members are not allowed to attend. Bynum and Fire Chief Ray Driskell will address the cadets, said Little, now the Tulsa Fire Department’s public information officer, and media members are expected to have the ability to get photos and video from a distance.

Typically, the graduation ceremony occurs at the downtown Cox Business Center. Next week, the ceremony may be conducted at the Fire Safety Training Center in north Tulsa, Little indicated, but probably not within an enclosed room.

“It’s not ideal,” Little said. “There are multiple cadets who have family members who were firefighters. Traditionally, (a family member) would put the badge on the cadet. That’s not going to be an option. No one will have a guest there.

“We want (media representatives) to get what they need while practicing the distancing guidelines.”

Until recently, the age range for Tulsa Fire Department cadet eligibility was 21-45. Now, it is 18-45. Little reports that one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old are included in next week’s graduating class.

Emergency medical technician certification is a requirement for all of the more than 700 Tulsa firefighters. As the Tulsa Fire Department responds to 911 calls from citizens who express concern about possible coronavirus symptoms, the newest firefighters begin work during a unique chapter in Tulsa history.

“If someone calls in with a headache, we’re not going on calls like that,” Little said. “Someone with a stubbed toe who calls 911 — and that happens, by the way — could potentially have the (coronavirus). We are not responding to things like that. We potentially could have quarantined firefighters, and then what happens? We have to be as safe as we can.

“There are many more people calling now with respiratory, pandemic symptoms — saying that they have chest pains or difficulty breathing. Those are emergency runs. We are responding to more pandemic-related calls. We are trying to weed out non-emergency calls.”

Bill Haisten

918-581-8397

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @billhaisten

