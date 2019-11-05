Tulsa firefighters rescued a woman floating in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. 

A passerby reported the woman about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive, and firefighters pulled her out of the water at the River West Festival Park near 21st Street and Jackson Avenue. 

The woman could be seen swimming and splashing from the river banks.

Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department, said medical crews planned to take the woman to a hospital to make sure she is OK. 

"We're glad that she's out of the water," Little said. "The water is certainly cold." 

Little said he did not know how the woman ended up in the middle of the river, but he said it is illegal due to how dangerous it can be. 

It was unclear whether the woman was cited. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

