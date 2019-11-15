Tulsa earned a spot on PETA's Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities annual list, marking the first time an Oklahoma city has made the cut.
"From delicious BBQ tofu to spicy jackfruit tacos and fluffy egg-free pancakes, Tulsa proves that the vegan revolution has arrived in Oklahoma," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release.
Tulsa's No. 10 ranking was just below the nation's capital, while San Francisco took first place. See the full list here.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals attributed the award to local vegan-friendly eateries such as Brady Arts District-staple Chimera, 212 N. Main St., where diners can find everything from vegan doughnuts and pastries to The Camaro — a sandwich layered with BBQ-smothered tofu, spicy mustard, and house pickles — and Buffalo cauliflower wings.
Sarah Hyden, creator of the Tulsa Vegan Guide, said she was surprised to hear of Tulsa's ranking, but she was more excited that PETA knew about the array of vegan options available in the city.
"I was really happy to see Tulsa get that recognition," Hyden said. “I feel like people just don’t expect it to be in Oklahoma so they don’t even try to go out and find options.”
That was where Hyden was about four years ago when she decided to go vegan. Starting out, the 26-year-old said she only ever ate at home because she didn't know where to go out.
In search of options, she started researching chain restaurant menus and eventually expanded into visiting local restaurants to learn what was available. It was a little awkward at first, she said, and she felt like a bother talking with kitchen managers who had to track down lists of ingredients, but the guide was born out of her experiences.
"I thought, 'People wouldn't want to go vegan if this is what they have to go through,'" Hyden said. "So I did the work for them."
The Facebook group, which curates a guide of Tulsa-area restaurants with vegan options, is approaching 2,000 members, and Hyden said she now receives plenty of help from members who post recipes or updates.
The guide, which features a range of options in every cuisine, is available under the files tab of the group. Those without access to Facebook can request a copy of the guide from tulsaveganguide@outlook.com, she said.
Hyden is one of many vendors who will be featured at the second annual Tulsa VegFest, a plant-based festival, on April 25, 2020.
Melissa Furman, a co-founder of the event, said the PETA ranking came as no surprise because it followed the grand welcome the festival received at the inaugural event this year.
About 5,000 people flooded Guthrie Green last May to hear from knowledgeable speakers and take part in what Furman said was probably the largest gathering of plant-based food vendors in Oklahoma.
"It's a pretty exciting time to be a Tulsan," she said.
PETA also recommended the vegan ramen at JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. 2nd St., and Roppongi Ramen, 601 S. Boston Ave., vegan tofu scramble at Trenchers Delicatessen, 2602 S Harvard Ave., and a ginger fritter bánh mì at Lone Wolf Banh Mi, 3136 E. 11th St. and 203 E. Archer St.
And one can't forget The Local Bison's "crab" cake sandwich at 522 S. Boston Ave., Chicken and the Wolf's vegan fried chicken sandwich at 1124 S. Lewis Ave., the jackfruit and sweet potato tacos at Elote Café & Catering, 514 S. Boston Ave., the award-winning garlic vegan mac and cheese at Bakeshop Tulsa, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., or the decadent dairy-free desserts at Glacier Confection, 209 E. Archer St., and Antoinette Baking Co., 207 N Main St.