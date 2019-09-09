GAS PRICES

Janet Kesterson fills up with gas at Casey’s General Store in Owasso Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

Tulsa gasoline prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations.

Gas prices in Tulsa are 13.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.02 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon.

The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.01 per gallon while the highest was $2.77 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Oklahoma City: $2.16 per gallon, up 1.4 cents from last week's $2.14 per gallon.

Wichita: $2.17 per gallon, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20.

