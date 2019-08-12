Tulsa gasoline prices have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 321 stations.
Gas prices in Tulsa are 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 35.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.08 per gallon, while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 71 cents.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 21.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Oklahoma City: $2.20 per gallon, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.30.
• Wichita: $2.28 per gallon, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.35.
• Oklahoma: $2.36 per gallon, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.41.
“The national average price of gasoline has now fallen to the lowest level of the summer, but even better, the lowest since March as gas stations pass along the recent drop in oil prices brought on by the U.S./China trade rift,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“However, the drops in gas prices could slow in the weeks ahead as some OPEC members talk about cutting oil production to stem the recent drop in oil prices. That possibility pushed oil back up $3 per barrel from the lows seen last week.
“However, a production cut from oil producers may be more akin to putting lipstick on a pig as oil markets have plenty of downside ahead as demand for fuels begins to move lower into the fall with summer driving season ending soon. The U.S. national average could fall an additional 35 cents per gallon by Thanksgiving even after this week’s drop should the trade tensions and geopolitical risks remain the same.”
