Tulsa Habitat for Humanity has announced the suspension of all volunteer work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Tulsa Habitat for Humanity is assessing ways in which we can aid with mitigation efforts that can help reduce the risk of exposure," the nonprofit organization announced Friday afternoon. "Therefore, effective immediately, Tulsa Habitat for Humanity has suspended all volunteer groups and all volunteer work through May 1, 2020."
Volunteers are directed to e-mail volunteer@tulsahabitat.org or call 918-592-4224 to reschedule volunteer activities.
"We will continue to assess the situation and advise the public of any changes to this policy," the statement from Tulsa Habitat reads. "As a volunteer-centric organization, the health and well being of those who give of their time to support the greater good is of paramount importance to Tulsa Habitat. We urge all our volunteers to consider ways in which they can reduce the risk of exposure.