In a year with historic flooding and a near-record number of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Tulsa had its second-hottest September since records began in 1895, the state's climatologist said Tuesday.
The average temperature last month was 81.2 degrees — 8.2 degrees above normal, state climatologist Gary McManus said.
"September normally sees at least one or two decent cold fronts to whet the appetite for fall," McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"Mother Nature had different plans this year, however, steering summer right past the beginning of autumn ..."
The hottest September on record for Tulsa was an average 81.9 degrees in 1931, one of the dust bowl years, he said.
September this year was also the fourth-hottest statewide.
"The statewide average temperature of 79.4 degrees — as observed by the Oklahoma Mesonet — was a whopping 7.1 degrees above normal," he said.
"Only 1931’s 80.1 degrees, 1998’s 79.6 degrees, and 1939’s 79.5 degrees were higher."
Tulsa had 19 days in September with highs in the 90s, according to the Mesonet.
Mesonet sites at Bixby and Skiatook recorded temperatures in the 90s on 19 and 17 days in September, respectively.
The hot temperatures followed record-breaking rain and flooding in May and June, and the wettest August on record for the northeast part of the state.
May was the third-wettest on record, statewide, according the Mesonet.
Oklahoma so far this year also has the second-most documented tornadoes — 138 — since records began in 1950. The highest total of 145 tornadoes occurred in 1999.
"It’s definitely possible," to tie or break that record, McManus said last month.
"All it takes is one storm system to release a slew of tornadoes."
McManus said the jet stream — an area of winds 120-250 mph six to nine miles high in the atmosphere that steers weather systems — has mainly been responsible for both the wet and hot periods this year.
"It’s really just a reflection of how that (weather) pattern just keeps getting stuck on certain modes," he said by phone Tuesday. "It’s really what’s that jet stream doing."
The three-month outlook for the region by the Climate Prediction Center — issued Sept. 19 — shows Oklahoma with a 40% to 50% chance of having above-normal temperatures for October, November and December.
There are equal chances of having average, above- or below-normal precipitation in eastern and central Oklahoma, and a 33% to 40% chance of above-average precipitation for northwest parts of the state, the center said.