The Tulsa Health Department confirmed Tuesday it was "early in the planning process" of ensuring public access to testing that will determine whether people have produced antibodies as a response to the novel coronavirus.
Executive Director Bruce Dart said the agency was trying to figure out who wants antibody testing and who is able to provide it so officials can "get a really good feel" of how extensive the spread of COVID-19 has been. He told the Tulsa World during a press conference that he hopes the local heath department will have plans within the next couple of weeks to make such testing more readily available.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute began collecting units starting last week of what it calls convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as an initiative to treat those still fighting the virus. The OBI also created a statewide registry at my.bio-linked.org where people can sign up as possible donors and has said it's used the registry to find people to donate plasma.
“Our team is honored to be pioneering a cutting-edge treatment that allows special patients who have fought off COVID to use plasma donations to power recovery for other patients,” OBI President and CEO John Armitage said in a press release on Thursday. “Generosity is a natural strength of our species and now we can use it directly to defeat this terrible virus.”
But Dart said the city and county of Tulsa need more options for citizens to undergo antibody testing if they choose, including for people who either had mild symptoms of COVID-19 or who were asymptomatic.
Antibody tests can return results in a shorter time period than nose swab tests, which health professionals in Tulsa have said can take days to return results.
"We have a lot of partners who are wanting to engage in this. It's important that all these dots are connected and we do a systematic approach to antibody testing as opposed to a scatter shot," Dart said.
Locally, Cura Telehealth and Wellness near 81st Street and Sheridan Road began offering finger-prick testing for those who want to see whether they have COVID-19 antibodies. Founder Clinton Baird previously told the World the method was designed to be useful as a positive test, though he said a negative test does not necessarily mean someone is not or will not carry the virus.
Those interested in the test, which costs $60 with a doctor's referral, can call 918-401-1002. Results from Cura tests are reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.