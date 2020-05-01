The first week of testing for West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the Tulsa area has shown no positives, the Tulsa Heath Department reported Friday.
The department also reported that mosquitoes do not transmit the virus that causes COVID-19.
The department’s seasonal campaign to trap and test the insects and guard against the spread of West Nile began Monday, but residents will have to wait until at least next week for regular updates to data on the Tulsa Health Department’s website, according to Lori Just, marketing and public relations coordinator.
“Our epidemiology program puts together the live information data online on flu and the West Nile virus page, and right now they’re involved with contact tracing, so some of their regular duties are a little delayed,” she said.
She said the vector control program is up and running, that mosquito trapping is underway and that people are welcome to report issues just as in past years, however.
A most-asked question from citizens this spring is whether mosquitoes can be carriers of the COVID-19 virus, she said.
“I can report that mosquitoes do not transmit COVID-19,” she said. “We have been getting a lot of questions about that.”
The Tulsa area is experiencing a wetter than normal spring, and mosquitoes, which reproduce in water, may be plentiful as the weather warms.
Just said residents are encouraged to take mosquito-avoidance measures, especially by emptying any containers outdoors that might hold even a small amount of water in which mosquitoes can breed.
People are encouraged to limit time outdoors in the early evening, at dusk or dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and to wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts when practical. Wearing an insect repellent containing DEET also is advised.
The Health Department has reported previously that risk for bites from Culex mosquitos — the kind most often associated with West Nile virus — is relatively rare early in the season. Culex mosquitos are hot-weather insects that breed most readily in warm, stagnant water, which can be found in something as small as a drinking cup or other litter.
Three main species of mosquitoes, of which there are several subspecies, thrive in Oklahoma: Culex, Aedes and Anopheles, the department has previously reported.
Culex, the best-known West Nile carrier, typically comes out in the evenings. Aedes are daytime biters and are most famously associated with yellow fever and dengue fever in other parts of the world, but some subspecies also have been associated with West Nile. Anopheles also is a nighttime feeder and can be a carrier of heart worm in Oklahoma and malaria in tropical areas.
In the 2019 season, the Tulsa Health Department collected 33,844 mosquitoes, and those found in 12 traps tested positive for West Nile. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported seven cases of West Nile in humans and no associated deaths in 2019.
Oklahoma’s worst year for West Nile remains 2012, which saw 161 cases and 15 deaths.
Future Tulsa Health Department test results can be viewed at Tulsa-health.org/environmental-health/pest-control/mosquito-control. The page also contains information about the surveillance program.
People who have mosquito complaints can contact the department at 918-595-4219 or find a link to file a written complaint online at the mosquito-control web page.
