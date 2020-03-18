Coronavirus press conf

Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart takes part in a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Tulsa Police Department's COMPSTAT conference room in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart has sent a letter to all jurisdictions in Tulsa County encouraging them to follow Tulsa’s lead in restricting restaurant and bar services and closing entertainment venues.

“The measure is one of many being implemented to combat COVID19 and stop the chain of transmission of this virus,” Dart wrote. “Tulsa Health Department fully supports the mayor’s actions and recommends the implementation of similar measures in other jurisdictions to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Dart compared the effort to suppress the disease to World War II.

“It’s coming together for the cause,” he said. “I know how tough this is … but if we don’t break the chain of transmission it will be much worse economically for us in the future."

Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order Tuesday ordering all Tulsa bars, restaurants and entertainment venues closed indefinitely in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.

The order provides for restaurants and bars with takeout and curbside food service can continue to offer those services.

Food courts, cafes, coffee houses and other public places offering on-site, dine-in service must adhere to the same restrictions as restaurants.

Entertainment venues affected by the executive order include gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and bingo halls.

The order does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, daycares, crisis shelters or soup kitchens.

Bynum said Tuesday that he did not take the decision lightly but believed it was important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation on the issue.

