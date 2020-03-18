Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart has sent a letter to all jurisdictions in Tulsa County encouraging them to follow Tulsa’s lead in restricting restaurant and bar services and closing entertainment venues.
“The measure is one of many being implemented to combat COVID19 and stop the chain of transmission of this virus,” Dart wrote. “Tulsa Health Department fully supports the mayor’s actions and recommends the implementation of similar measures in other jurisdictions to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”
In an interview with the Tulsa World, Dart compared the effort to suppress the disease to World War II.
“It’s coming together for the cause,” he said. “I know how tough this is … but if we don’t break the chain of transmission it will be much worse economically for us in the future."
Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order Tuesday ordering all Tulsa bars, restaurants and entertainment venues closed indefinitely in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.
The order provides for restaurants and bars with takeout and curbside food service can continue to offer those services.
Food courts, cafes, coffee houses and other public places offering on-site, dine-in service must adhere to the same restrictions as restaurants.
Entertainment venues affected by the executive order include gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and bingo halls.
The order does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, daycares, crisis shelters or soup kitchens.
Bynum said Tuesday that he did not take the decision lightly but believed it was important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation on the issue.
Q&A: What to know about Tulsa's restaurant, bar and entertainment venue closings.
When does it take effect?
Bars had to be closed as of noon Tuesday. As of midnight Tuesday, restaurants were limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service, and entertainment venues had to be closed.
What about cafes, food courts and coffee houses?
These businesses must follow the same restrictions imposed on restaurants.
Are there any exceptions?
The executive order does not pertain to institutional or “in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child-care facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.”
Can I walk into a restaurant to order takeout?
The executive order does not prohibit this, but it will be up to the business owner to establish how to handle carry out, drive-thru and delivery services. Above was the scene Tuesday at Elote Cafe & Catering.
Can a bar or microbrewery still serve food?
Bars that typically offer dine-in service, yes. But like restaurants, they are limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service.
What kind of entertainment venues are affected?
Anything you can think of, from movie theaters to fitness centers to bowling alleys to amusement parks. The executive order also applies to Hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges that offer products for on-site consumption.
How about grocery stores and convenience stores?
These businesses are not affected because they do not offer food and beverages for on-site consumption. Other businesses that fall into this category include markets, pharmacies, and drug stores.
Does this executive order affect child care facilities, soup kitchens or health care facilities?
No.
For more information, the city of Tulsa has created a page of frequently asked questions online at
U.S. death toll at 115: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
China - 3,241 deaths among 81,102 cases
A worker checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China.
China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.
Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April.
Wuhan has closed emergency field hospitals, and China has sent personal protective gear and medical experts to Italy, Iran and other nations.
Italy - 35,713 cases, 2,978 deaths
A couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27. In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns. Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy’s financial capital of Milan.
Italy took a page from China’s playbook, attempting to lock down 16 million people before extending the restriction everywhere Tuesday as Italy’s 62 million people were told to mostly stay home. Shops, cafes and restaurants remained open, police and soldiers around the country were enforcing rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and certain businesses shutter by 6 p.m.
Italian authorities say too many people are violating last week’s national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Lombardy, which includes Milan, accounts for over half of the cases; Veneto and Emilia-Romagna have 15% and 17%, respectively. All three regions have closed schools for at least another week. In Veneto and Lombardy, closures also have hit museums, theaters, cinemas and most public offices; many companies have permitted office workers to telecommute.
Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and to accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system. The Italian national health system has been overwhelmed with distribution problems slowing the delivery of masks and protective gear for medical personnel in the hard-hit areas.
Iran - 17,361 cases, 1,135 deaths
A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, on Saturday, March 7.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
Although Iran has one of the Mideast's best medical services, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed and; authorities have asked for 172 million masks from abroad. It also has asked the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion, the first such loan for Iran since 1962.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Spain - 13,910 cases, 623 deaths
Police officers stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining more than 60,000 people to four towns.
The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high risk areas.
Spain announced that all sports events with a significant number of people must be played without fans.
Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy.
France - 7,730 cases, 175 deaths
Medical staff prepare to perform an extraction of a Covid-19 sample at the Mediterranean institute of infection of La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
United States: 7,324 cases, 115 deaths
National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a hearing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 29.
Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said March 17. He didn't give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it.
On March 13, Trump announced testing would be expanded from public health labs to private firms including Lab Corps and Quest Diagnostics, in addition to expanded criteria for testing.
Trump instituted a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States starting at midnight March 13; it won't apply to Americans trying to return home — though they will be subject to “enhanced” health screening.
Among the new recommendations: Over the next half month, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The administration did not say how old people should be to follow the advice to stay home.
The White House is reportedly working toward $850 billion in fiscal relief, with about half of that having been approved through executive actions and legislation and much of the remainder being sought through a payroll tax cut.
At the start of March, Congress approved $8.3 billion in initial aid. Trump quickly signed into law the measure, which provided federal agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and funding to help state and local governments respond to the threat.
South Korea - 8,413 cases, 84 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
The province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches; an administrative order requires the churches to list the names of attendants, screen them for fever and ensure that they wear masks and are at least 2 meters apart until March 29. Churches that fail to abide by the order may be closed and fine as much as $2,400. More than 70 of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to gatherings at Protestant churches; 46 came from one small church.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
A third delay of new school terms nationwide would have them reopening April 6, five weeks later than usual.
United Kingdom - 1,960 cases, 72 deaths
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
On March 16, Johnson told people to eliminate unnecessary contact with others, working from home where possible and avoiding bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues.
Britain is one of the few European countries not to order the mass closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has started to change. The governments of Scotland and Wales both say schools will close Friday.
England has not yet closed schools, but a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement will be made “imminently.”
The British government made it easier to collect statutory sick pay and is working on changes to help millions of non-permanent workers who aren't eligible for it.
Netherlands - 1,710 cases, 43 deaths
One of Amsterdam's world famous coffee shops is scanning clients for fever in the Netherlands.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Germany - 11,973 cases, 28 deaths
A man walks by a test and information center for coronavirus in Berlin.
The southern state of Bavaria, western state of Saarland and city-state of Berlin all announced school closures Friday, and others were expected later.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Switzerland - 3,028 cases, 28 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Japan - 889 cases, 29 deaths (712 cases, 7 deaths on cruise ship)
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
The total cases previously included 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, along with seven deaths.
Middle East (outside Iran) - 22 deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
Iraq has seen 12 deaths in 164 cases, Egypt six deaths in 196 cases, Bahrain one death in 256 cases, and Lebanon three deaths in 133 cases.
Panic broke out in Iraq after authorities announced a weeklong curfew late on Sunday. The curfew, which is set to begin late Tuesday, includes the suspension of all flights from Baghdad's international airport.
Pakistan reported a surge of 41 new cases in its Sindh province, which borders Iran. Authorities there have closed schools and universities, and postponed an annual military parade planned for March 23.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Philippines - 202 cases, 19 deaths
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading March 17 after the president placed the northern part of the country including Manila in quarantine.
Most office work and mass transit on Luzon Island, including Manila, will be suspended for a month. Public movement will be restricted and large gatherings banned except for medical and other emergencies.
Banks, hospitals, drugstores and supermarkets will remain open but only one family member can make such trips and should observe “social distancing.”
Greece - 418 cases, 5 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek supermarkets will restrict the flow of customers entering the premises from Monday.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
India - 156 cases, 3 deaths
Indian students hold a placard during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, March 6. With the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion, authorities are scrambling.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
Indian authorities said March 17 that they are not expanding testing for the virus; testing is limited to those who have traveled from affected countries or come in contact with a confirmed case and show symptoms after two weeks of quarantine. Only about 100 tests per day are being done, despite the capacity for as many as 6,000.
All passengers — including Indian citizens — will be barred from entering the country on flights from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom after March 17. Travelers coming from or transiting through the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany are already subject to similar restrictions, while many border points with neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been shut.
India's tourist ministry announced this week that it is shutting down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Australia - 568 cases, 6 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Central and South America - 9 deaths
Peru has put specialists on round-the-clock shifts at its biggest airport, Argentina took the temperature of some new arrivals, and El Salvador added bans for travelers from Italy and South Korea. Colombia officials reminded residents they could be jailed for up to eight years if they violate containment measures. Argentina: 2 deaths Brazil: 2 deaths Ecuador: 2 deaths Guyana: 1 death Panama: 1 death
Guatemala: 1 death
Poland - 251 cases, 5 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
The western Poznan region closed all schools, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.
Thailand - 212 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
Government-run educational institutions through university level will be closed for two weeks starting March 18, initially in Bangkok and adjoining suburban provinces. The government announced plans to create temporary six-month jobs but gave no details.
Gathering places such as bars, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, gymnasiums, boxing stadiums and other sports venues will be subject to closures as ordered by provincial governors. Such venues in Bangkok will be also be closed for two weeks beginning March 18.
All people arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Iran and Italy are required to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.
Taiwan - 100 cases, 1 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Israel - 433 cases
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Among other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.
Singapore - 313 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Starting March 15, travelers from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will not be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore earlier banned those from South Korea, Iran and China.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries. All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more are to be deferred or canceled.
Hong Kong - 129 cases, 3 deaths
Hong Kong has evacuated its residents from the Wuhan area of China, and a rugby championship event in Hong Kong has been postponed.
Russia - 147 cases
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
