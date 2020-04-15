After waiving rent payments for April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tulsa Housing Authority on Wednesday announced it also would waive rent payments at its 17 properties in the city for the month of May.
“Our residents include some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable, and as is often the case, they are disproportionately impacted by challenging times like the ones we’re facing,” Aaron Darden, THA president and CEO, said in a news release. THA previously waived late fees on rent owed during the month of March.
“Our hope is that through waiving rent for the months of April and May our residents are able to funnel their financial resources to other pressing needs," Darden said.
Despite the announcement Wednesday, THA said it does not have authority to waive rent for properties it does not own, including places where housing choice voucher holders and Section 8 program participants live. Housing choice voucher holders and Section 8 program participants are asked to speak with their landlords if they have questions or concerns about their rent obligations.
THA's main office remains closed, along with common areas of all its properties, through at least April 30 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Tulsa County District Court officials have said hearings on eviction filings are suspended until at least mid-May. The CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in late March also bars evictions during the health emergency of renters in federal housing and those who have federally supported mortgages for single or multifamily properties.