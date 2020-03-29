Late last week I contacted Gary Sims, nighttime ICU doctor at Ascension St. John Medical Center. As one of the helpers in our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he is worthy of our thanks and support.

As a source of answers at a time we seek them, he is worthy of our attention.

How have the last two weeks been?

Dr. Sims: “It’s really actually kind of weird. I work 14-hour shifts and I string 12 of them all together. I get the rest of the month off after I finish working. I just worked my 12 days on.

“At the beginning of my 12 days, they (the general public) were still talking about a lot of this like it was not a big deal. By the end of that 12 days, we were having to deal with it. I sort of expected that to be the case.”

Did anticipating the outbreak help you manage at the hospital?

Dr. Sims: “Whenever I left three days ago we had plenty of ventilators. Every year during the flu, ventilators go through a period where there’s a shortage of them. Not so many that we run out, but so many that we don’t really have enough to move patients around, we’re having to use older ones, that sort of thing. But ventilators, we’re doing just fine.”

“The one thing that we were having problems with was getting enough rooms open for people.”

How many folks come in thinking they have the virus but do not, versus those who actually do?

Dr. Sims: “So that’s the other thing we’ve had a lot of problems with is testing. Our tests have been slow to return from the state. When I left they were getting tests back three, four and five days later. Which in a testing situation like this ... I mean, if we can find out in the first two hours, that would make a difference.

“Then you can tell from the beginning whether or not somebody has some other upper respiratory illness or whether they have COVID-19.”

(Dr. Timothy Young, Ascension St. John chief clinical officer, told the Tulsa World last Wednesday that roughly 15% of tests performed at St. John had come back positive. Young emphasized the percentage was preliminary.)

Are you short on test kits?

Dr. Sims: “There are two different things when people talk about being short on tests. One of them is the swab (administered to patients during the testing procedure). As far as I know, we weren’t short on the swabs and getting them to the testing site. It’s just once they got there, that’s where the backup was.”

How serious can this get if you contract the virus?

Dr. Sims: “This is ... Yeah ... This is serious. It’s terrifying up close and personally ...

“The way that illness usually, you’re sick with a bad cold for a few days. Most people, that’s as far as it goes. For a certain percentage it goes a little bit further and they develop a multifocal interstitial pneumonia. We treat that a lot in the hospital, but usually it’s caused by bacteria.

“This situation is caused by a virus. We can give medications at that point, but what’s going on is this is a novel virus. And so there is no immunity in the general population to this virus. And so what will happen is it will get to a certain point where your immune system just completely overreacts. And once you get to that point, your lungs start to fill with fluid and there’s not a whole lot we can do to stop it once it gets there.

“We can adjust settings on the ventilator. We can give you medications to dry you up a little bit. But once that starts happening, it’s almost impossible to pull (patients) back from that.”

How often have you seen the virus get to this stage?

Dr. Sims: “Not often. To talk about that with you would get real close to talking about individual patients.”

Can you vouch for how critical the general situation is?

Dr. Sims: “The way I’ve put it to people is have you ever been to the emergency department and seen all the nurses wearing masks? I mean, nurses deal with infectious diseases all ... the ... time. And the only time nurses gown up like that is if there are bed bugs. Otherwise, they rely on maybe a mask, maybe a gown and washing and gloves. Basically universal precautions.

“In this situation, when health care providers are worried about getting it, you know it’s a serious situation.”

How worried are you about getting it?

Dr. Sims: “You know how this time of year, when you wake up and you’ll be a little bit stuffy because it’s allergy season? Maybe you’ll have just a little bit of a sore throat? When that happens to me, every morning I wake up, I seriously worry whether or not I have it. Like every morning it’s the very first thing I think about.”

Does that make it harder for you to do your job?

Dr. Sims: “Yeah, it makes it difficult. But I’ve taken an oath to be there. That’s my job. That’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Doctors and nurses are holding up signs saying “We stay here for you. Please stay home for us.” Is that the best counsel you can offer the public?

Dr. Sims: “Just that. Follow the guidelines that the government is putting out.”

Do you believe those guidelines are thorough enough right now?

Dr. Sims: “Early on I was skeptical with the information that the government was putting out. But I think that they’ve come around to doing a much better job. I think that government at all levels has started to take this seriously. Once people started to die from this, I think they started to take this very seriously.”

Do you worry we waited too long to help contain the virus?

Dr. Sims: “Oh no, we’re a long way from being able to contain it. That boat sailed long ago. We’re dealing with community spread now. And so the only option we have is drawing out the number of people in the hospital so that they don’t all impact at once.”

That’s a concern, isn’t it? Trying not collapse our health care infrastructure?

Dr. Sims: “Once you start to see health care providers getting this, I think that we will be in for a world of hurt. Once you have colleagues taking care of colleagues ...”

Is that happening here?

Dr. Sims: “Not that I’m aware of.”

But you worry that day is coming?

Dr. Sims: “Yeah. I do.”

Do you have any sense of a timeline, a light at the end of the tunnel so to speak?

Dr. Sims: “No, I don’t. I think at this point whenever you hear politicians talking about timelines, they’re talking more about economy timelines than they are about actual disease timelines. Because we don’t know for sure exactly how long this wildfire that’s started in our population is going to burn.”

Is there anything you wish to volunteer?

Dr. Sims: “The big thing is I just want you to know that up close and personal, this is terrifying. That’s the big takeaway.”