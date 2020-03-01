Josiah Cody was in a panic, belying the expressionless appearance displayed in his mugshot. He lost the ability to see during the booking process, save for his peripheral vision.
In front of him? Only spots.
In college, his eyes had deftly picked out blitzing linebackers from his right guard position on the offensive line. Now, the 31-year-old was lucky to identify a sign posted in the Tulsa County jail: “Report to booking nurse if you have an opiate addiction.”
A devastating football injury laid the groundwork for an opioid dependency during his rehabilitation, later spiraling into a full-blown heroin addiction. After so many poor plays in life, Cody audibled by heeding the jailhouse sign.
“They took me straight down to the nurse, they drug tested me, and I still had heroin in my system,” Cody told the Tulsa World during a recent interview from jail. “So it qualified me for the Suboxone. They took me right down here, gave me a dose, and 30 minutes later I was seeing and could hear. I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”
The Tulsa County jail is the first in Oklahoma to offer a medication-assisted treatment program — or opioid replacement therapy — for people who are incarcerated and addicted to opioids. There were 58 patients in January enrolled in the program, known as MAT, after its launch in December.
The Suboxone that Cody referenced is a medication that binds to opiate receptors, blocking the effects as it decreases cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The ultimate goal is to prevent relapse as the brain rewires itself toward normal function, better allowing a person to undergo counseling on a path to recovery.
“Honestly, I’m not mad,” Cody said. “The circumstances suck. I want to be with my family, but at least in here I’m getting through the detox part of it. I’m not sick.
“Out there, if I was weak and sick, I know I’d go get high. I know I would. This has given me stability and an ability to function without having to think about going and getting high.”
The jail’s MAT program is one of three key new efforts involving Tulsa County to treat drug addiction rather than punish it.
A pilot misdemeanor drug court docket attempts to address a reportedly unintended gap in services created by State Question 780, and a piece of proposed legislation would authorize law enforcement encountering a person over minor drug offenses to take them to a treatment facility rather than jail.
‘Worst three days of my life’
Cody blew out his knee playing college football in Kansas, taking a redshirt year to rehab while his team won a Division II national title in 2011.
The junior guard felt isolated from teammates and depressed at the time, not realizing he was developing a dependence on the opioids prescribed to him. Cody returned to Tulsa after college, falling in with “the wrong people” who introduced him to heroin and an addiction much stronger than what OxyContin had wrought.
He lost control of his life. A rap sheet sprouted and grew, fueled by heroin.
The 31-year-old spent the weekend in the Osage County jail recently on an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case, transferring to the Tulsa County jail amid a miserable cold-turkey withdrawal.
“Monday morning came around, they had me up and ready to go to Tulsa County because they were scared I was gonna die,” Cody said. “It was bad; it was the worst three days of my life. My skin was crawling.”
Cody began to sob as he discussed how he had come to the realization that the only contact in his phone he communicated with daily who didn’t use heroin was his mother. He said he unexpectedly “broke down like a baby” during his first Narcotics Anonymous meeting while incarcerated after believing for years he was just a cold person.
“The structure of getting (Suboxone) at 1:30 or 2 o’clock, compared to waking up every morning and just spinning a bowl around a piece of glass getting high on heroin,” Cody said. “I had to wake up and smoke heroin to get out of bed.
“(Now) I wake up and drink a little coffee, and I’m feeling fine. I don’t feel like I have that dependency to get out of bed, and that’s why I feel so blessed about the Suboxone.”
Studies support the importance of opioid substitution therapy for incarcerated populations, a growing movement in the country.
In early 2018, the American Correctional Association and the American Society of Addiction Medicine issued a joint statement supporting evidence-based practices to treat opioid use disorders. The two groups developed recommendations to help correctional policymakers and health care professionals.
“While release from jail and prison is associated with a dramatic increase in death from opioid overdose among those with untreated opioid use disorder, there are considerable data to show that treatment with opioid agonists and partial agonists reduce deaths and improves outcomes for those with opioid use disorders,” the joint statement reads.
An ‘obligation’ to treat in the jail
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado anticipates the medication-assisted treatment program will lower the recidivism rate among those with substance use disorders. In turn, the jail’s population, taxpayer burden and liability all will be reduced.
Then there’s the human element, as well.
“These are individuals whose lives have been ruined and taken over by substance abuse and/or mental health issues,” Regalado said. “I believe that we have an obligation in partnership with the public and private sector to do all that we can for those people while they stay in our jail.
“And if it gives them an opportunity while in jail to become clean and then even us taking the second step with the MAT program — helping them to stay clean once they leave our jail — then I think we’ve truly accomplished something.”
To offer that next step of outside care, the jail and its medical provider partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
People in MAT are given prescriptions for opiate replacement medication to continue recovery and transition back into the community. And a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is a popular take-home offering.
“Surprisingly enough, the NARCAN has been the biggest thing; they were super excited to find out that we were giving them (two doses of) NARCAN,” said Shirley Hadden, health services administrator for Turnkey Health Clinics, the jail’s medical provider. “A lot of our opiate users have used NARCAN and have seen overdoses and have seen friends die. So they were really excited that we were offering that.”
The inside program for opioid addiction consists of methadone, Suboxone and Vivitrol.
The jail uses methadone only to treat pregnant women to prevent complications with fetuses — an effort already in place before MAT.
Vivitrol is a long-acting medication, lasting 30 days at $1,200 per shot. Hadden said it’s being provided on a sample basis by the pharmaceutical company, Alkermes.
“You can’t get high on it. But if you do drugs on Vivitrol, you get all of the bad and none of the good,” Hadden said. “Vivitrol is a really good option for people who are really serious about being clean and they know they aren’t going to go out and use.”
Hadden said Turnkey prescribes Suboxone the most; it is an oral medication taken daily. The Schedule III narcotic is used to taper people down through detox in jail or for long-term dosing out in the community.
She said Suboxone is a “partial agonist,” meaning it works like an opioid but with a weaker effect and a “ceiling” that levels off those lesser effects even with increased dosages. It’s funded by ODMHSAS.
“What’s great about Suboxone is you can be prescribed 30 to 90 days, you don’t have to go to a clinic daily,” Hadden said. “So you get to live a regular life, and it really saves people’s lives.”
Hadden said Turnkey Health is using Tulsa County as a pilot program and considers MAT to be the standard of care for opiate use disorder. The Oklahoma City-based company is preparing for all of its facilities in Oklahoma — more than 30 — to offer some version of MAT this year, she said.
Misdemeanor treatment docket hopes to fill void
An unintended side-effect of State Question 780 — which reclassified several drug crimes as misdemeanors rather than felonies — led to a significant contingent of people arrested for drug possession who don’t qualify for drug court, according to several people who help operate the program.
State law mandates a drug crime be a felony to enter into the diversionary program that provides treatment, which Regalado estimates could disqualify a few thousand people here in a given year.
To help plug that treatment gap after SQ 780 took effect July 2017, a new court docket has been created: Misdemeanors in Need of Treatment — or MINT.
The pilot docket rolled out in December through ODMHSAS.
The carrot — or leverage — in the felony drug court program is avoiding prison. Given misdemeanor drug crimes are at most one year in jail or a $1,000 fine, the incentive for MINT participants is dismissal of the case, as well as fees and court costs.
“I firmly believe that it’s got to be very comforting for the participants to know that they can go through this program, that the program is paid for,” said Corey Roberts, program administrator for Tulsa County’s alternative courts. “Treatment is paid for, the drug testing that’s a part of it is paid for and that upon successful completion of the program they won’t have anything hanging over their head. They would actually be done.”
With the reclassification of drug crimes, Roberts said active participation in felony drug court has dropped in Tulsa County. ODMHSAS data since fiscal year 2014 show a peak of 413 admissions in fiscal year 2016. It has gone down each of the past three years to a low of 246 admissions in FY 2019.
Roberts said designated funding exists for 25 participants in MINT, with about a dozen enrolled so far. However, he said ODMHSAS will find additional money to keep accepting people above that cap if they can benefit from the program.
Roberts said there isn’t a specific screening process with MINT in the jail like for the felony drug court, so program providers and court services employees keep an eye out for potential candidates. Word of mouth among private lawyers has been a significant driver toward the MINT docket, he said.
First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless said prosecutors are supportive of the MINT docket.
Grayless said society has demonstrated it has no desire to warehouse people addicted to drugs in jails. He said another drug misdemeanor on a person’s record isn’t a predicate for a felony, so it wouldn’t do much from a prosecutorial perspective.
If there’s a 25% chance to keep a person sober for life, that’s a good chance to take, he said.
“Ultimately, public safety is increased if these people are no longer addicts,” Grayless said.
Bill would allow for treatment over arrest
Tulsa County’s sheriff supports a bill that would authorize law enforcement officers who encounter a person possessing illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia to offer to take them to a treatment center rather than jail.
The person must consent to evaluation and treatment, which also would allow them to avoid another hit on a rap sheet and potentially harmful time locked up.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1660, would require the county district attorney’s advice and consent for the diversionary option and that it be renewed through the DA’s office on an annual basis.
“We don’t believe by any way, shape or form that they’re immediately going to find sobriety,” Regalado said. “We know that typically it takes four to five times on average for rehab to kick in for an addict.
“So what we foresee in the future should this bill pass and we sit down and collectively come up with a diversion program is that we would give that addict four to five times, provided they’re not committing violent offenses or things like that, to seek treatment without entering into the criminal justice system.”
Should that person sustain sobriety, Regalado said, that obviously is a win. But not everyone will. He said at some point jail would come back into play after repeated failures at the outside diversionary option.
“We will still have hopefully in the future a vibrant misdemeanor drug court. Or depending on the charge, if it’s a felony, then still have drug court,” Regalado said. “So there’s going to be a fifth layer of opportunity for an addict to receive treatment.
“Once all of that has been exhausted, then there’s an alternative called the criminal justice system. But it won’t be because there wasn’t opportunities between Point A and Point B — (Point B) being the jail or incarceration — to avoid incarceration and receive treatment to help them achieve sobriety in their lives.”
