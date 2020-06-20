Editor's note: This column by Tulsa World editorial writer Ginnie Graham was first published in 2016. Other news outlets have talked about the connection of Woody Guthrie to the Trump family with the president's rally in Tulsa. Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center houses all of the folk singer's archives is just blocks from the location of the rally.
Old Man Trump made quite an impression on Woody Guthrie, who was writing about his former landlord two years after he moved out of the Beach Haven housing project for veterans in Brooklyn, New York.
Oklahoma’s native son wasn’t kind. In fact, the acerbic words take a pretty nice bite into real estate mogul Fred Trump — the late father of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Since May, the Woody Guthrie Center, 102 E. M.B. Brady St., has had on exhibit three original writings related to the legendary folk singer’s thoughts on the elder Trump.
From 1950 to 1952, Guthrie lived in the apartments that Fred Trump built using federal money. Trump was investigated by a U.S. Senate committee in 1954 for profiteering from public contracts, including overstating the building charges on Beach Haven. Those hearings led to Beach Haven tenants suing Trump for inflating their rents.
Guthrie’s outrage was at the bigotry he witnessed in the housing project. Only white people were allowed to live in the Trump properties. In 1973, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed a lawsuit against the Trump organization for refusing to rent to black people. The lawsuit ended in 1975 with a consent decree ordering Trump to seek racial diversity among his tenants.
”I suppose/Old Man Trump knows/Just how much/Racial Hate/he stirred up/In the bloodpot of human hearts/When he drawed/That color line/Here at his/Eighteen hundred family project
”Old Man Trump knows/How many drops/of sad tears/and crazy fears/He caused my family/In and out of/Beach Haven to feel/and to fall heir to” — “Beach Haven Race Hate,” 1954
“Woody rarely used exclamation points, but you will see all lines have an exclamation point after them. He was really annoyed,” said Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center.
To be fair, Guthrie probably wouldn’t be supporting the Democrat nominee, Hillary Clinton, either. The only certainty is that he’d be protesting and singing about social injustice.
“Woody never aligned with any political party,” McCloud said. “I love it when people try to label Woody, but he just wasn’t a joiner. He spoke not by being part of something but by being on the outside of it. It was the same with religion. He studied so many religions. When he went into the hospital and was asked what he religion was, he answered ‘All.’
“He was into learning. He understood different viewpoints — that those make each person unique and each person is important and maintaining their culture is vital.”
Tulsa link: The writings about “Old Man Trump” have been known to Guthrie researchers for years. These weren’t newly discovered just in time for the current presidential election.
But these documents are timely and rightly on display.
Credit belongs to British writer Will Kaufman for first writing about the documents in a Jan. 22 blog for “The Guardian.” The University of Central Lancashire professor of American literature and culture found the letters while doing research in Tulsa.
After McCloud placed a link to Kaufman’s piece on the center’s Facebook social media page, international calls starting pouring in from writers wanting a comment from the center.
“I had to turn my phone off,” McCloud said. “This has been a huge draw. When people come into the center, they often ask at the front desk where these items are located.
“I mean, really, who would have thought Woody Guthrie rented an apartment from Donald Trump’s father? It’s that connection to current events that interests so many people.”
The center held off putting the notebook pages on display until the release of the single “Old Man Trump,” by folk singer Ryan Harvey with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. They put words from those pages to music. Proceeds from the song will go to CK Team, which provides relief to children displaced by war, and to the Baltimore Right to Housing Alliance.
The pages will be on exhibit through Election Day, Nov. 8. Then it will be time to cycle in other items. Usually, documents are on display at the Woody Guthrie Center no longer than four months at a time.
Donald Trump’s view: It’s worth remembering that the center is an educational institution. The people working there aren’t taking a political stand.
Guthrie’s work speaks for itself.
“Politically, he would be deeply disturbed by controlling the masses with fear and anger. He was about promoting and unifying by treating everyone equal and with respect,” McCloud said.
Donald Trump has spoken about his father in ways that contradict Guthrie’s perspective.
“My dad, Fred Trump, was the smartest and hardest-working man I ever knew. … It’s because of him that I learned, from my youngest age, to respect the dignity of work and the dignity of working people. He was a guy most comfortable in the company of bricklayers, carpenters and electricians, and I have a lot of that in me, also,” Trump said in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.
An archive’s purpose is to allow people to speak across time. Guthrie’s words give a perspective few today can provide.
“What he was really writing about was taking care of each other,” McCloud said. “He is saying: ‘You are important. You have something to say.’ He had nothing against wealth. He was against greed.”