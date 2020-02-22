After years of planning and fundraising, city officials and community leaders came together Friday morning at the Gathering Place to mark the start of construction of Tulsa’s first permanent, fully programmed children’s museum.
The Tulsa Children’s Museum’s Discovery Lab will be built on park property on the east side of Riverside Drive, north of Crow Creek.
It is scheduled to be completed in late summer of 2021.
“I want to thank the citizens of Tulsa for believing in this project,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at a groundbreaking. “When the citizens of Tulsa are given the opportunity to invest in the children of Tulsa, they do it every single time.”
Tulsa Children’s Museum was established in 2007. It has been operating out of Owen Park community center since 2013, when the facility was named Discovery Lab. The museum and science center focuses on hands-on, action-based learning designed to improve children’s critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills.
The $47 million project is being funded with public and private dollars. Tulsa voters approved $8 million for the museum as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The George Kaiser Family Foundation, which led the effort to build the Gathering Place, donated land for the new museum valued at $8 million to $10 million.
Corporate, philanthropic and individual donors have contributed more than $30 million.
“Tulsa has such an incredible group of philanthropists, and they have always had that,” said Jamie Oliphant, co-chair of the museum’s capital campaign. “Tulsa is very lucky because everyone has been so warm and welcoming to give their dollars to this.”
The 50,000-square-foot museum will include 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, roughly three times what is available in the existing museum. It will also have an amphitheater, plaza and cafe.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist thanked the community for its support of the new Discovery Lab, which will include a TPS STEM Center. More than 1,000 classrooms a year are expected to pass through the center, she said.
It’s “not a one-time kind of thing,” Gist said of the STEM Center programming, “but are actually connected to lessons that they have been engaged in in their classrooms.”
Bynum praised the work of Discovery Lab Executive Director Ray Vandiver. Vandiver came to Tulsa in 2012 and has led the campaign to build the new museum.
“I think it’s the confidence in Ray’s leadership and his vision that got so many of us on board wanting to help out,” Bynum said.
The children’s museum will anchor phase two development of the Gathering Place. Phase one covers 66.5 acres along both sides of Riverside Drive.
Phase two will be constructed on approximately eight acres along the east side of Riverside Drive from 31st Street south to Crow Creek. Phase three will be built south of the museum property on the other side of Crow Creek.
GKFF has yet to determine what will be included in phase three.
Bynum made special note Friday of the foundation’s contribution to the children’s museum and its investments citywide.
“It’s pretty great that you have the greatest park gift in the history of the country ... right next door to what I believe will be the best children’s museum in the country,” the mayor said.
