Leake Auction (copy)

Vehicles are displayed during the Leake Collector Car Show & Auction in 2015. The June auction in Tulsa has been canceled.

Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Leake Auction Company’s June 26-27 auction in Tulsa is the latest event to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the auction company announcing its cancellation in a news release Tuesday.

General Manager Gary Bennett said in a news release the company will shift efforts to an online marketplace. The Tulsa auction had already been rescheduled once as a result of COVID-19 on April 23.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority,” Bennett said. “So, instead of an in-person auction, we our focusing all our efforts on our online sales options, including Marketplace-E, where sellers can select ‘Make Offer’ or ‘Buy Now’ options, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to sell and purchase vehicles at any time from the safety of their home or office. This model has already proven incredibly successful for many of our customers.”

Scheduled to take place in the River Spirit Expo Center, Tulsa is the auction’s “flagship event.” The auction company has its roots in Muskogee, when James C. Leake Sr started selling cars in 1964.

Consignments are being accepted for Marketplace-E, and updated inventories can be found at www.ironplanet.com/leake-marketplace.

Featured video: ‘Let’s Talk’ virtual town hall: The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the arts in Tulsa

Gallery: Tulsa Leake auto auction

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you