...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TODAY, DANGEROUSLY HOT
CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES 109 TO 112 DEGREES. FOR THE
HEAT ADVISORY THURSDAY, HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, PAWNEE, TULSA, CREEK, OKFUSKEE
AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING TODAY, DANGEROUSLY HOT
CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES 109 TO 112 DEGREES. FOR THE
HEAT ADVISORY THURSDAY, HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON OK, PAWNEE, TULSA, CREEK, OKFUSKEE
AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FOR THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Tulsa City-County Library will officially go fine free July 1. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
For those who have been reluctant to return that library book that was checked out more than a year ago, your day has come.
Beginning Wednesday, The Tulsa City-County Library is going Fine Free, with all outstanding overdue fines forgiven.
However, the library would still like those items back.
Kiley Roberson, chief strategy officer for the library, said, "Given the challenging times we're living in, and the financial difficulties that many people are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, something as small as a late fee might become a barrier to people making use of the library."
Library items that are damaged or lost will still be charged to the cardholder’s account.
More than 100 public library systems around the country have moved to a fine free system, as a way to remove any barriers to the public making use of a library's services.
Roberson said the library has been slowly working its way to eliminating all late fees.
"When we started using more digital media, like e-books and audio books, those items did not accrue late fees," Roberson said. "Those items would automatically renew.
"Then a few years later, we implemented a no fees policy on children's (library) cards, because children usually have to rely on others to get them to and from the library," she said. "We didn't want that to be a barrier to them making use of the library."
Two years ago, the library implemented automatic renewal on all library items, except for those items on which a hold had been placed.
"Usually when we place a hold on an item, we need it back in a timely fashion," Roberson said. "And our customers have been pretty good about honoring that."
Kimberly Johnson, CEO of Tulsa City-County Library, said that moving to a fine-free model “really speaks to TCCL’s commitment to equitable and accessible service."
"We know that accumulated overdue fines prevent some customers from using our services," she said. "It’s more important to us that items are returned, than it is to build up late fines that might prevent a customer from using their library.”
Roberson said the revenue raised from library fines was "a negligible part of the (library's) budget," about 2 percent. "This was a choice to support access and to respond to an ever-shifting world, even at a cost of some revenue disappearing."
The Library has been offering curbside service to patrons, which gives them access to the complete range of library services, from checking out books to getting answers to research questions.
According to the TCCL website, its 24 locations are set to open to the public on July 6, but Roberson said that library officials are continually monitoring the situation.
"There have been times when we thought that now was a good time to open, and then the number of cases (of COVID-19) would go crazy, and we'd have to reconsider," Roberson said. "We miss our customers a lot, but our main concern is doing what we can to keep everyone safe."
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings! 30% OFF!