OHP (copy)

A Tulsa World analysis found that OHP troopers from the Special Operations Unit issued nearly one-fourth of the warnings and citations in the Sallisaw area, but nearly eight in 10 stops for following too closely were issued by SO troopers.  Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

A Tulsa man who was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash near Catoosa on Oct. 20 has died, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Christopher G. Lewellen, 47, died Friday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, troopers said Saturday night.

He was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer south on 161st East Avenue, about a mile north and 2 miles west of Catoosa about 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16, when the vehicle went to the right of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, the OHP said.

He was ejected from the vehicle an unknown distance and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, troopers said.

Lewellen's condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you