A Tulsa man who was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash near Catoosa on Oct. 20 has died, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Christopher G. Lewellen, 47, died Friday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, troopers said Saturday night.
He was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer south on 161st East Avenue, about a mile north and 2 miles west of Catoosa about 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16, when the vehicle went to the right of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, the OHP said.
He was ejected from the vehicle an unknown distance and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, troopers said.
Lewellen's condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation. He was not wearing a seat belt.