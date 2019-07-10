A Tulsa man collapsed after a rollover crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike late Tuesday night, and paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later.
Benjamin Stegall, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 259, about four miles east of Claremore, on the westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike.
Stegall's 2006 Honda Accord reportedly left the road to the right and hit an embankment about 10 p.m. The Honda rolled four to six times before coming to a rest. Stegall's passenger, an 86-year-old female, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition with internal injuries.
After the crash, Stegall reportedly got out of the car and walked about 120 feet before collapsing. It is believed his collapse was because of a medical condition, according to a news release. The crash remains under investigation.