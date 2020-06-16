A Tulsa man died Monday night following a crash on private property in Grady County.
Responders pronounced Rickey Thierry Jr., 36, of Tulsa, dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Thierry was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Fusion that was traveling eastbound on a Grady County road near Minco. About 11:30 p.m. Monday, the vehicle exited the roadway and the driver overcorrected before going into a broad slide, according to the report.
The vehicle then struck a utility box before coming to a stop. Thierry was pinned for about 3 hours before firefighters were able to free him.
Troopers state in the report that the driver smelled of alcohol. The driver was hospitalized in critical condition.
Minco is located southwest of Oklahoma City.