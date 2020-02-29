A 55-year-old Tulsa man died after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Berryhill, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The fatal auto-pedestrian collision happened around 4:16 a.m. in the 5100 block of West 41st Street South, just south of Tulsa city limits, OHP reported.
An incident report indicated that a 2013 Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old Tulsa woman struck the unidentified man, though troopers did not disclose the circumstances of the collision. The victim was pronounced dead by Berryhill firefighters at the scene. The woman, troopers said, was not injured.
The collision is under investigation, OHP said.