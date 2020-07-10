A mask ordinance will be considered next week for the city of Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Friday afternoon.
His statement:
"Today, Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department notified my office that continued trend data indicates the need for an ordinance requiring face covering in public places. This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed.
"I have said if and when Dr. Dart recommends a mask requirement, based on trend data, I would proceed to put one in place. Today he made that recommendation and today I have directed the City Legal Department to draft an ordinance for consideration by the Tulsa City Council at their meeting next Wednesday. The legal teams at both the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Health Department believe an order of this nature should be made via ordinance, so that is the way we will proceed.
"Attorneys will have that draft ordinance completed by Monday, and Dr. Dart plans to meet with city councilors early next week in advance of their meeting on Wednesday. I will share that draft ordinance as soon as it is available."
Tulsa County reported 994 active cases Friday; 75 cases have been fatal here. On Friday Tulsa County's rolling 7-day average reached a high of 148.
Bynum earlier this week said the city's legal team is looking at such orders in other cities and states, and questions such as whether people would only need to wear them while inside businesses, what ages, and if an enforcement focus would be on individuals or businesses would still need to be determined.
"The concern that I've heard … is that we need to make sure if we are going to put that kind of massive responsibility on local law enforcement, we have to be able to enforce that," Bynum said.
