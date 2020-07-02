Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city will implement a requirement that should have been in place since May 1: requiring hospitality workers to wear masks.
Bynum said in a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon that all restaurant and bar employees will be required to wear masks. Also, any indoor or outdoor event over 500 people held on or after July 16 will be required to have a coronavirus safety plan approved by the Tulsa County Health Department.
In Tulsa County, there were 136 new infections reported Thursday. Public health models indicate that the county could surge to 10,000 to 15,000 cumulative cases within the next six weeks if the current trajectory holds true.
"We've received pushback on our modeling, but data shows the case counts are higher than what we modeled," said Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department. If people don't normalize masks, 6 feet of separation and hand washing then "we have a great potential to be overwhelmed" regarding hospital health care system, he said.
The week of June 21-27, Dart said, saw a 22% increase in new cases over the prior week. Ages 18-35 is still the largest demographic driving the surge, with almost half of the new cases. More than 40% of hospitalizations are 35 or younger.
Thus far, there have been a cumulative 3,680 cases in Tulsa County and 70 deaths.
Recommendations for holiday gatherings: Stay home if sick, keep guess list in case of contact tracing needs, keep hands clean, wear masks, socially distance, limit who serves food, clean commonly touched surfaces and shared items when feasible.
"We don’t want to have to roll back to earlier restrictions unless we have to," Bynum said. "It’s up to each of us to be smart as we celebrate Independence Day."
Oklahoma City has imposed half-capacity limits on bars as well as staggered seating in theater-style venues, but Bynum said Tulsa's situation differs.
"We're at point where regulations are driven by data on ground in Tulsa and not other places or state/nation," he said.