Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday announced his selection of Michael Baker, the former chief of emergency services for the Tulsa Fire Department, as the city's 12th fire chief beginning on Tuesday.
Baker, a member of the Tulsa Fire Department for 25 years, will replace Interim Chief Scott Clark, who will return to his regular job duties after serving as chief temporarily following the retirement of former Chief Ray Driskell.
“It is my honor to be selected as the twelfth Fire Chief for the City of Tulsa,” Baker said in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am excited to be a part of a great leadership team and work with a world class group of firefighters. Great plans are on the horizon that not only address the life and fire safety of all Tulsa residents, but also work to improve the quality of life in our community.
"Through an informed, collaborative, and equitable team of firefighters, Tulsa will continue emerging as an energetic and resilient community.”
Among Baker's achievements, Bynum said, are his key role in the development of the fire department's Community Assistance, Referral and Education Services, or CARES, Program. The initiative, which began in 2016, is designed to help triage those with specific care needs to the appropriate programs and resources.
While working as the director of emergency medical services, Baker also helped significantly improve response reporting times on calls for service, Bynum said in the announcement. Baker first began his career with TFD as a firefighter in June 1995 at Station 4, located in the 500 block of West 12th Street.
“Michael has served the department for many years and has done an outstanding job turning our EMS system into one of the best in the nation," Bynum said in his own statement. "I want to thank all of the applicants who bravely put forth their names for consideration, issuing me a stark reminder of the extraordinary talent that exists in the Tulsa Fire Department.
"Chief Baker will represent the Tulsa Fire Department at the highest level and will continue to lay the groundwork for one of the best fire departments in the nation.”
Clark issued a statement expressing appreciation for what he said is Baker's "dedicated and innovative" service to the department, while Driskell, the former Chief, applauded the choice as an "excellent selection," citing Baker's "diverse background" of jobs within TFD.
"Chief Baker’s talents and experience will continue be an asset to the Tulsa Fire Department and the City of Tulsa," Driskell said.