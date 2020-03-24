Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Tuesday formalized a ban on groups of 10 or more people gathering in the city limits.

The mayor said he had signed an executive order Tuesday morning that extended an earlier ban that applied to city facilities.

The extended ban "will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department," Bynum said at a news conference to provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bynum thanked Gov. Kevin Stitt for his announcement a short time earlier that the state was tightening restrictions.

"I know that was not a decision he came to lightly," the mayor said, noting the actions will save the lives of Oklahomans statewide.

The governor announced an order closing non-essential businesses in counties with positive COVID-19 cases. Bynum said the city was interpreting that as a shelter in place order for counties that have confirmed cases.

Bynum said the city had started planning for a shelter in place order last week.

The mayor said he had spent a lot of time in the last week or so talking to hospitals and labs to understand where Tulsa's testing for COVID-19 stands.

"The good news is we are seeing increased testing capacity in Tulsa," he said, noting that the expectation should be that more positive tests will be seen.

"We should expect to see that number climb," he said.

A week ago, Bynum issued an executive order limiting restaurants and bars to take-out service and closing entertainment venues. That followed earlier directives limiting gatherings in city of Tulsa facilities to 250 people or fewer, then to 50 people or fewer.

He also has strongly discouraged people from congregating in groups of 10 or more.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide increased to 109 on Tuesday, including 12 in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

One male, a man in his 50s, has died of the novel coronavirus in Tulsa County.​ He is among three deaths statewide.

Featured video: Oklahoma schools continue to feed students during virus-related shutdowns

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you